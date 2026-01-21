Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday Special: From Girlfriends Secrets to Mysterious Death- 6 Untold Truths That Will Haunt You
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput still remains one of the most talked-about and enigmatic stars of Indian cinema. On his birth anniversary, memories of the talented star resurface-along with the man behind the fame. Sushant Singh Rajput may be gone, but the curiosity around his life and tragic death refuses to fade.
From his romantic life to the mysteries that continue to haunt fans, here are six untold aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life that still spark intense debate and emotion.
Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Brilliant Academic Mind
Sushant Singh Rajput was a national-level Olympiad winner in physics and ranked among the top students in the AIEEE exam before choosing acting over engineering.
Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Deep Love for Science and Space
Sushant Singh Rajput was fascinated by astronomy, owned a high-end telescope, and had even paid in advance to train with NASA to fly a space mission someday.
Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Outsider Who Made It Big
With no film background, Sushant Singh Rajput carved his way up from television to Bollywood purely on talent, discipline, and ambition.
Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Struggled With Inner Battles
Despite professional success, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly dealt with mental health challenges, showing the stark contrast between fame and personal space.
Sushant Singh Rajput: Cause of Death
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and tragic death in 2020 shocked the nation and continues to be discussed, debated, and investigated, leaving behind unanswered questions and a lasting impact on fans.
Sushant Singh Rajput: Girlfriends Mystery
Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship has been widely discussed including his relationship with Ankita Lokhande where they lived together. He was later linked with Rhea Chakraborty, who later confirmed their relationship after his death. In 2017, he was in a rumoured relationship with Kriti Sanon.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and interviews. It does not intend to speculate, sensationalize, or draw conclusions beyond verified facts. Mentions of personal relationships and events are for informational purposes only, with respect for the privacy, dignity, and legacy of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.