  • Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday Special: From Girlfriends Secrets to Mysterious Death- 6 Untold Truths That Will Haunt You

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday Special: From Girlfriends Secrets to Mysterious Death- 6 Untold Truths That Will Haunt You

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput still remains one of the most talked-about and enigmatic stars of Indian cinema. On his birth anniversary, memories of the talented star resurface-along with the man behind the fame. Sushant Singh Rajput may be gone, but the curiosity around his life and tragic death refuses to fade. 

Published By: Published: January 21, 2026 11:32:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday
1/8

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday

From his romantic life to the mysteries that continue to haunt fans, here are six untold aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life that still spark intense debate and emotion.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Brilliant Academic Mind
2/8

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Brilliant Academic Mind

Sushant Singh Rajput was a national-level Olympiad winner in physics and ranked among the top students in the AIEEE exam before choosing acting over engineering.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Deep Love for Science and Space
3/8

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Deep Love for Science and Space

Sushant Singh Rajput was fascinated by astronomy, owned a high-end telescope, and had even paid in advance to train with NASA to fly a space mission someday.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Outsider Who Made It Big
4/8

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Outsider Who Made It Big

With no film background, Sushant Singh Rajput carved his way up from television to Bollywood purely on talent, discipline, and ambition.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Struggled With Inner Battles
5/8

Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Struggled With Inner Battles

Despite professional success, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly dealt with mental health challenges, showing the stark contrast between fame and personal space.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Cause of Death
6/8

Sushant Singh Rajput: Cause of Death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and tragic death in 2020 shocked the nation and continues to be discussed, debated, and investigated, leaving behind unanswered questions and a lasting impact on fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Girlfriends Mystery
7/8

Sushant Singh Rajput: Girlfriends Mystery

Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship has been widely discussed including his relationship with Ankita Lokhande where they lived together. He was later linked with Rhea Chakraborty, who later confirmed their relationship after his death. In 2017, he was in a rumoured relationship with Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and interviews. It does not intend to speculate, sensationalize, or draw conclusions beyond verified facts. Mentions of personal relationships and events are for informational purposes only, with respect for the privacy, dignity, and legacy of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

