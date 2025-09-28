From Barfi to Animal: Top 5 Movies Of Ranbir Kapoor That Are Still Remembered
Ranbir Kapoor has showcased his exceptional talent through a variety of roles. From heartfelt dramas to intense action films, his performances reflect versatility, emotional depth, and dedication, making him one of the Bollywood’s most celebrated actors. With characters ranging from passionate artists to powerful heroes, he continues to impress audiences and critiques alike. These top movies highlight his journey, providing his ability to excel across genres and solidifying his place among the finest performers in Indian cinema.
Rockstar
Ranbir Kapoor delivered a career-defining performance in this intense musical drama. His portrayal of a passionate musician struggling with love, fame, and inner turmoil won hearts and critical acclaim.
Barfi
In this heartwarming film, Ranbir played a mute and deaf character, proving his exceptional acting skills without relying on dialogue. His charming and emotional performance made the film one of his most celebrated works.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
This romantic drama showcased Ranbir in a fun yet emotionally layered role. His chemistry with the cast and portrayal of a free-spirited traveler resonated strongly with the youth, making it a massive box-office hit.
Sanju
Ranbir stunned audiences with his transformation into the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. His remarkable dedication and acting brilliance earned him widespread praise and several awards.
Brahmastra
A fantasy adventure film where Ranbir played the role of a young man with supernatural powers. His performance brought excitement and emotion to a visually spectacular story, setting the stage for a larger cinematic universe.
Animal
In this action-packed drama, Ranbir explored a darker, intense role. His powerful screen presence and gripping performance added depth to a film filled with raw emotions and high-octane sequences.