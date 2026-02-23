Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: 7 UNKNOWN Facts About Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Actress— Net Worth, Love Life & More
Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo actress Triptii Dimri has steadily carved a niche for herself with her intense performances and striking screen presence. As Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal actress celebrates her birthday, fans are eager to know about the woman behind the rising stardom. From sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in O Romeo and Prabhas in Spirit to becoming one of the most talked about young talents in the industry.
Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: Started Small
Triptii Dimri made her film debut in Poster Boys (2017) and gained early critical acclaim with Laila Majnu (2018), not overnight success, but years of building her career.
Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: Filmfare Awards
Triptii Dimri earned a Filmfare Award for her captivating performance in the supernatural drama Bulbbul (2020), which helped establish her as a serious acting talent.
Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: Featured in Forbes
In 2021, Triptii Dimri was recognised on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list, highlighting her rising influence in entertainment.
Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: Early Career in TV
Before movies, Triptii Dimri pursued modelling and appeared in TV commercials, showcasing her early start in the world of visuals and performances.
Triptii Dimri: Net Worth
According to reports, Triptii Dimri has an estimated net worth of Rs 20-30 crore. She reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh for Animal; her current market rate has jumped to an estimated Rs 4-6 crore per film.
Triptii Dimri: Boyfriend
Triptii Dimri is widely reported to be in a relationship with Sam Merchant, a model-turned-entrepreneur and founder of Casa Waters. While the couple has not formally confirmed their relationship status, Triptii Dimri recently shared a heartfelt birthday post for him.
Triptii Dimri: Age
Triptii Dimri is 32 years old as of today, born in New Delhi with family roots in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.