Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: 7 UNKNOWN Facts About Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Actress— Net Worth, Love Life & More

Triptii Dimri Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo actress Triptii Dimri has steadily carved a niche for herself with her intense performances and striking screen presence. As Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal actress celebrates her birthday, fans are eager to know about the woman behind the rising stardom. From sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in O Romeo and Prabhas in Spirit to becoming one of the most talked about young talents in the industry.