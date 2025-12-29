LIVE TV
Happy Birthday, Twinkle Khanna!

Celebrating the queen of wit, style, and inspiration on her special day! From Bollywood actress to bestselling author, she continues to charm and inspire fans everywhere.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: December 29, 2025 09:42:56 IST
Actress to Author
1/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Actress to Author

Twinkle’s journey from the silver screen to becoming a bestselling author proves that talent and creativity can shine in many forms.

Master of Wit
2/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Master of Wit

Her sharp humor and relatable sarcasm make her a favorite among readers and fans, turning everyday moments into laughter and inspiration.

Style Icon
3/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Style Icon

Effortlessly chic and elegant, Twinkle shows that style isn’t just about fashion—it’s a confident attitude you carry every day.

Literary Queen
4/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Literary Queen

With books like Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, she combines wit, insight, and storytelling that resonates with everyone.

Social Media Sass
5/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Social Media Sass

Her Instagram and interviews are full of clever, relatable, and hilarious observations that keep fans engaged and entertained.

Inspiration to Many
6/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Inspiration to Many

Balancing humor, career, and personal life, Twinkle inspires fans to pursue their dreams with elegance, wit, and authenticity.

Elegance & Wit, Always
7/7
Credit: Instagram@twinklerkhanna

Elegance & Wit, Always

Twinkle Khanna proves that elegance and wit can be best friends, showing how humor, style, and intelligence can go hand in hand.

