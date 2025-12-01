LIVE TV
Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Top Five Controversies That Put Him In Trouble

Happy Birthday, Udit Narayan! The multifaceted playback singer has thrilled an army of fans with his singing. However, he went through a very rough public life, especially his marriage and ethnicity, while enjoying a glamorous career.

By: Last Updated: December 1, 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Kissing Female Fans at Live Shows
1/5

Kissing Female Fans at Live Shows

In early 2025, Udit Narayan was embroiled in controversy after videos went viral showing him kissing female fans during a live performance, including allegedly kissing one fan on the lips.

Legal Dispute Over Maintenance

Following the revelation of his first marriage, Ranjana Jha pursued legal action seeking justice and maintenance. In 2025, she reportedly filed a maintenance case against him, claiming abandonment and withheld funds.

Controversy Over Citizenship
3/5

Controversy Over Citizenship

Questions regarding his Indian citizenship arose, particularly when he was awarded the Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian honor) in 2009.

First Marriage Controversy
4/5

First Marriage Controversy

Udit Narayan's personal life became controversial when a woman named Ranjana Jha claimed in 2006 to be his first wife, whom he had married in 1984. Initially, he denied the marriage, but he later accepted Ranjana Jha as his first wife after the matter went to court and she provided evidence.

Unprofessional Behavior at Concerts
5/5

Unprofessional Behavior at Concerts

There are anecdotal reports from some audience members regarding unprofessional behavior at some concerts. One report mentioned an event where he was paid a large sum but performed for only 15 minutes instead of the scheduled hour, was rude to some audience members, and was reportedly confronted by the organizers.

