  Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: 7 Hot Bralette Outfits That Are Too Hot to Handle for Gen Z

Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: 7 Hot Bralette Outfits That Are Too Hot to Handle for Gen Z

Bollywood beauty Vaani Kapoor is turning a year hotter today, on 23 August 2025, as she celebrates her birthday, and fans can’t stop drooling over her bold fashion game. Vaani is widely known in the Bollywood industry for her roles in Befikre, War, Raid 2, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani always inspires Gen Z with her sizzling outfits and bold avatar. Today is the best day to dive into her closet and take a look at the Top 7 Vaani Kapoor bralette looks that are too hot to miss!

August 23, 2025
Follow us on
Google News
1/8

Vaani Kapoor in Yellow Bralette Top

Vaani Kapoor is turning the heat up in a bold yet chic yellow bralette top featuring a plunging neckline. She pairs it with baggy white pants.

2/8

Vaani Kapoor in Bralette Style Top

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in a bright yellow bralette-style top with thin straps and cut-out details. She pairs the top with a short white mini skirt.

3/8

Vaani Kapoor in Patel Lilac Bralette

Vaani Kapoor looks screaming hot in a pastel lilac tank-style bralette with a matching high slit skirt. She accessorizes it with a chunky gold chain necklace.

4/8

Vaani Kapoor in Neon Green Bralette

Vaani Kapoor looks bold yet effortlessly sexy in a neon green bralette with unbuttoned blue jeans, which gives a sneak peek at her underwear.

5/8

Vaani Kapoor in Black Bralette

Vaani Kapoor gives bold and modern vibes in a black bralette featuring subtle cut-out details. She opts for a matching high-waisted pair of trousers.

6/8

Vaani Kapoor in Retro Bralette

Vaani Kapoor looks sexy in a retro-style bralette with detailing of halter neck and crisscross around the waist. She pairs it with high-waisted metallic blue jeans.

7/8

Vaani Kapoor in Laced Bralette

Vaani Kapoor looks glamorous in a black laced bralette with a matching black mini shorts. She topped it with a linen check shirt.

8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery features bold and daring pictures for entertainment purposes only. All images and content belong to their respective owners. Viewer discretion is advised.

