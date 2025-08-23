Vaani Kapoor Birthday Special: 7 Hot Bralette Outfits That Are Too Hot to Handle for Gen Z

Bollywood beauty Vaani Kapoor is turning a year hotter today, on 23 August 2025, as she celebrates her birthday, and fans can’t stop drooling over her bold fashion game. Vaani is widely known in the Bollywood industry for her roles in Befikre, War, Raid 2, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani always inspires Gen Z with her sizzling outfits and bold avatar. Today is the best day to dive into her closet and take a look at the Top 7 Vaani Kapoor bralette looks that are too hot to miss!