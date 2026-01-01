LIVE TV
  Top 7 Bold and Glamorous Looks of Vidya Balan That Redefined Confidence and Style

Top 7 Bold and Glamorous Looks of Vidya Balan That Redefined Confidence and Style

Happy Birthday Vidya Balan, as she captivates in her hottest and boldest looks from iconic films and photoshoots. These images showcase her confident sensuality.​

Published By: Published: January 1, 2026 14:55:29 IST
Purple Blouse Pose
1/7

Purple Blouse Pose

Vidya Balan stuns in a deep purple low-cut blouse on a classroom board, hair tousled, bangles gleaming, exuding teacher fantasy vibe.

Green Saree Elegance
2/7

Green Saree Elegance

Vidya Balan shines in an emerald green plunging blouse, long waves framing her smile, gold jhumkas dangling, midriff bare in a sultry pose.

Shimmer Red Glamour
3/7

Shimmer Red Glamour

Vidya Balan glows in a shimmering red deep-neck blouse, holding an award, lips red, hair curled, bold cleavage stealing the spotlight.

Red Night Dress Seduction
4/7

Red Night Dress Seduction

Vidya Balan lies alluringly on the bed in a fuzzy red low-cut nightdress, eyes half-closed, lips parted, curves highlighted in dim light.

Printed Co-ord Set Boldness
5/7

Printed Co-ord Set Boldness

Vidya Balan poses daringly in a printed bikini-style co-ord set amid lotus flowers and a waterfall, wet look amplifying her hourglass figure.

Shower Fantasy Shot
6/7

Shower Fantasy Shot

Vidya Balan relaxes nude-ish in a bubbly bath, wet hair slicked, intricate necklace shining, foam teasingly covering her voluptuous form.

Red Saree Temptation
7/7

Red Saree Temptation

Vidya Balan strikes a pose in a fiery red low-blouse saree, hand raised, tilak on forehead, toned navel, and curves on full display.

