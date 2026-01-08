Happy Birthday Yash: Inside The ‘Toxic’ Actor’s Lifestyle That Turns Heads

The Kannada icon Yash, who just celebrated his 40th birthday, still draws people’s attention to his movie career and luxury living. The actor who became famous for his character Rocky Bhai in KGF has a number of luxury properties and supercars, all of which are a sign of his victory across India. Among other things, the actor is giving all his attention to the film Toxic, which has already created quite a large stir and excitement among fans.