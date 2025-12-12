LIVE TV
  • Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Iconic Career Moments in Pictures

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Iconic Career Moments in Pictures

Yuvraj Singh’s birthday not only emphasizes his remarkable cricketing career but also highlights famous landmarks such as hitting six sixes in one over, being the World Cup 2011 hero, and fearless return of the team winning performances. The tribute demonstrates his influence as a gifted all rounder who made a serious impact on Indian cricket and his support for millions through his strength. 

December 12, 2025
Six Sixes in an Over 2007 T20 World Cup
1/5

Six Sixes in an Over 2007 T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh created history by smashing Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes, a moment etched forever in cricketing folklore.

Player of the Tournament 2011 World Cup
2/5

Player of the Tournament 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh's all round brilliance 362 runs, 15 wickets powered India to their historic World Cup victory.

Debut Fireworks vs Australia 2000 Champions Trophy
3/5

Debut Fireworks vs Australia 2000 Champions Trophy

Yuvraj Singh announced himself with a fearless 84 off 80 balls against a world class Australian attack.

Comeback After Cancer 2012
4/5

Comeback After Cancer 2012

Yuvraj Singh's remarkable return to international cricket after defeating cancer remains one of sports’ most inspiring stories.

Match Winning Knocks Across Formats
5/5

Match Winning Knocks Across Formats

From NatWest 2002 heroics to clutch innings in ICC tournaments, Yuvraj Singh built a reputation as India’s ultimate big match performer.

