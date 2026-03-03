Happy Holi 2026: Best Quotes, Wishes & Messages in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Marathi To Share With Family & Friends | WhatsApp Status Ideas

Holi 2026 is finally here- and this year, the festival of colors will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. As families gear up for vibrant celebrations, sweet treats and unforgettable memories, it’s time to spread love beyond just colors. Looking for the perfect message to post on WhatsApp, Instagram or send to your loved ones? From heartfelt English wishes to beautiful Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi greetings- we’ve got the most share-worthy Holi 2026 quotes that will instantly brighten someone’s day.