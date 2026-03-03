Happy Holi 2026: Best Quotes, Wishes & Messages in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Marathi To Share With Family & Friends | WhatsApp Status Ideas
Holi 2026 is finally here- and this year, the festival of colors will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. As families gear up for vibrant celebrations, sweet treats and unforgettable memories, it’s time to spread love beyond just colors. Looking for the perfect message to post on WhatsApp, Instagram or send to your loved ones? From heartfelt English wishes to beautiful Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi greetings- we’ve got the most share-worthy Holi 2026 quotes that will instantly brighten someone’s day.
Holi 2026 Wishes in English
Happy Holi! May this festival of colours bring joy, love, peace, and beautiful moments into your life.
Wishing you a Holi filled with laughter, vibrant colours, and unforgettable memories.
May the colours of Holi paint your life with happiness, health, and prosperity.
Let the festival of colours bring harmony, hope, and fresh beginnings to you and your loved ones.
Happy Holi! Spread love and colourful joy wherever you go!
Holi 2026 Wishes in Hindi
रंगों की तरह आपका जीवन भी चमकदार रहे। होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!
इस होली खुशियों की बरसात हो और जीवन में नई शुरुआत हो।
आपके जीवन में प्रेम, शांति और आनंद के रंग भर जाएँ। होली मुबारक!
दोस्तों और परिवार के साथ होली के स्वादिष्ट पल हमेशा यादगार रहें।
रंगों के साथ साथ प्यार और मिठास भी फैलाएँ- हैप्पी होली!
Holi 2026 Wishes in Tamil
பழைய துன்பங்களை மறந்து மகிழ்ச்சி நிறைந்த வண்ணங்களுடன் ஹோலி கொண்டாடுங்கள்!
இந்த வண்ணங்களின் பண்டிகை உங்கள் வாழ்கையில் அன்பு, அமைதி மற்றும் சந்தோஷத்தை நிறைத்திட அது உதவட்டும்!
நண்பர்களுடன் மற்றும் குடும்பத்தினருடன் நிறைவான நினைவுகளுடன் ஹோலி சந்தோஷமாகவும் பாதுகாப்பாகவும் கொண்டாடுங்கள்!
Holi 2026 Wishes in Telugu
రంగుల పండుగ హోలి మీ జీవితంలో ఆనందం, ప్రేమ మరియు శాంతిని తీసుకురాగ!
ఈ హోలి రోజున మీదైన అందమైన జ్ఞాపకాలను కలిగి ఆనందంగా జరుపుకోండి!
మిత్రులు మరియు కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో కలసి రంగులతో ఆట ఆడి హోలి సంబరాన్ని చేయండి!
Holi 2026 Wishes in Marathi
तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबाला रंगीत आणि आनंदी होळीच्या शुभेच्छा!
होळीच्या ज्वाळेत दुःख सगळे जळून निघो, आनंदाचे नवे रंग उधळू दे! होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!
रंगात रंगूया आपण सारं, मैत्रीचे धागे गुंफूया! होळीच्या शुभेच्छा!
सोबत आनंद साजरा करू या, होळीचा उत्सव रंगभरून जाईल!
होळीच्या या मंगल मुहूर्तावर सुख, समाधान आणि प्रेम नांदो!