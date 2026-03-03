LIVE TV
  Happy Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia Celebrate Holi With Their Children, See Adorable Photos

Happy Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia Celebrate Holi With Their Children, See Adorable Photos

Holi 2026 was filled with colours, laughter and heartwarming family moments as Bollywood celebrities celebrated the festival with their children. Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Nehaaniro Dhupia embraced the festive spirit, sharing joyful glimpses from their intimate celebrations that quickly went viral on social media.

Published: March 3, 2026 16:21:30 IST
Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Holi 2026 With Family
1/6
Happy Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia Celebrate Holi With Their Children, See Adorable Photos

Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Holi 2026 With Family

Holi is known as the festival of colours. It is all about togetherness and happiness and this year was no different for Bollywood’s favourite stars.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sweet Moments With Raha
2/6

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sweet Moments With Raha

Ranbir Kapoor stole hearts as he celebrated Holi with his daughter Raha. The actor kept it simple yet joyful, playing with colours and greeting everyone warmly. Their adorable pictures from the celebration quickly went viral.

Soha Ali Khan’s Fun Filled Family Gathering
3/6

Soha Ali Khan’s Fun Filled Family Gathering

Soha Ali Khan marked the festival with her daughter and close friends. The actress shared glimpses of playful moments, colourful outfits and happy memories, making it a perfect family celebration of the festival of colours.

Neha Dhupia’s Joyful Holi With Her Kids
4/6

Neha Dhupia’s Joyful Holi With Her Kids

Neha Dhupia embraced the festive spirit with her children, sharing vibrant photos online. From bright gulal to wide smiles, the actress highlighted the importance of togetherness and celebration with loved ones.

Adorable Holi Photos Go Viral on Social Media
5/6

Adorable Holi Photos Go Viral on Social Media

The adorable photos and videos from their Holi celebrations quickly spread online, with fans showering love and festive wishes across platforms.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available social media posts and media reports. All images and videos belong to their respective owners. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

