  • Happy Lohri 2026: From Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday, Bollywood Actresses’ Sexiest Yellow Outfits to Recreate This Festive Season

Happy Lohri 2026: From Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday, Bollywood Actresses’ Sexiest Yellow Outfits to Recreate This Festive Season

Happy Lohri 2026: As the festive bonfires light up the night, yellow, the colour of sunshine, harvests, and celebration, takes centre stage. From regal ethnic silhouettes to modern, statement-making looks, Bollywood divas have mastered the art of wearing yellow with effortless glam. 

Published: January 13, 2026 14:21:05 IST
Happy Lohri 2026 Outfits
1/5

Happy Lohri 2026 Outfits

Here are Bollywood actress Lohri's outfits you can recreate to turn festive charm into high-fashion flair.

Happy Lohri 2026: Ananya Panday
2/5

Happy Lohri 2026: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks stunning in this Lohri outfit featuring a bright yellow co-ord set. The fitted blouse with thin straps and a matching choker-style dupatta.

Happy Lohri 2026: Priyanka Chopra
3/5

Happy Lohri 2026: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looks sexy in yellow outfit inspired for Lohri 2026 that features a lehenga with a structured, embellished bodice creates a timeless festive silhouette.
Happy Lohri 2026: Janhvi Kapoor
4/5

Happy Lohri 2026: Janhvi Kapoor

Janvhi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a playful yellow sheer dupatta layered over a vibrant punk and yellow ensemble, perfect for Lohri 2026.

Happy Lohri 2026: Alia Bhatt
5/5

Happy Lohri 2026: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks explicit in a muted olive-yellow saree with delicate woven motifs and a soft sheen suitable for Lohri.

