Happy Lohri 2026: From Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday, Bollywood Actresses’ Sexiest Yellow Outfits to Recreate This Festive Season
Happy Lohri 2026: As the festive bonfires light up the night, yellow, the colour of sunshine, harvests, and celebration, takes centre stage. From regal ethnic silhouettes to modern, statement-making looks, Bollywood divas have mastered the art of wearing yellow with effortless glam.
Happy Lohri 2026 Outfits
Here are Bollywood actress Lohri's outfits you can recreate to turn festive charm into high-fashion flair.
Happy Lohri 2026: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks stunning in this Lohri outfit featuring a bright yellow co-ord set. The fitted blouse with thin straps and a matching choker-style dupatta.
Happy Lohri 2026: Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra looks sexy in yellow outfit inspired for Lohri 2026 that features a lehenga with a structured, embellished bodice creates a timeless festive silhouette.
Happy Lohri 2026: Janhvi Kapoor
Janvhi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a playful yellow sheer dupatta layered over a vibrant punk and yellow ensemble, perfect for Lohri 2026.
Happy Lohri 2026: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looks explicit in a muted olive-yellow saree with delicate woven motifs and a soft sheen suitable for Lohri.