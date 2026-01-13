LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Lohri 2026: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Status To Send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram With Friends and Family

Happy Lohri 2026: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Status To Send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram With Friends and Family

Happy Lohri 2026: Lohri is being celebrated with crackling bonfires, folk songs, and festive treats like peanuts, popcorn, and rewri. Lohri marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. Observed with great enthusiasm in Punjab and northern India, the harvest festival is a time to express gratitude, spread warmth, and celebrate togetherness.

Published By: Published: January 13, 2026 10:49:57 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Happy Lohri 2026
1/9

Happy Lohri 2026

Whether you’re near loved ones or miles apart, sharing heartfel Happy Lohri 2026 images, wishes, quotes, and status messages on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter) is a perfect way to keep the festive spirit alive with friends and family.

You Might Be Interested In
Happy Lohri 2026 Images
2/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Images

Happy Lohri 2026! May the warmth of the bonfire fill your life with happiness, health, and prosperity.


Wishing you a joyful Lohri 2026 filled with sweet moments, laughter, and new beginnings.


May this Lohri bring success, peace, and endless smiles to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2026: Wishes
3/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Wishes

As the bonfire lights up the night, may it burn away worries and bring happiness your way. Happy Lohri 2026!

Let’s celebrate harvest, hope, and togetherness. Sending you warm wishes on Lohri 2026.

May the festival of Lohri bless your home with positivity, prosperity, and good fortune.

You Might Be Interested In
Happy Lohri 2026: Quotes
4/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Quotes

Dance to the dhol, sing the folk songs, and enjoy the festive treats—Happy Lohri 2026!

On this special day, may your life be as sweet as rewri and as bright as the Lohri fire.

Wishing you and your family a Lohri filled with love, joy, and cheerful celebrations.

May this Lohri mark the start of a year full of happiness and success. Happy Lohri 2026!

Happy Lohri 2026 Status
5/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Status

Happy Lohri 2026! May the warmth of the bonfire fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Happy Lohri 2026! Wishing you happiness, good health, and success in the year ahead.

Happy Lohri 2026! May this harvest festival bring peace, positivity, and new beginnings.

Happy Lohri 2026 Greetings
6/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Greetings

Happy Lohri 2026! Let the festive flames burn away worries and light up your dreams.

Happy Lohri 2026! May your days be as bright as the Lohri fire and as sweet as rewri.

Happy Lohri 2026! Sending you warm wishes filled with love, laughter, and togetherness.

Happy Lohri 2026! May this special day bless your home with happiness and prosperity.

Happy Lohri 2026 WhatsApp Status
7/9

Happy Lohri 2026 WhatsApp Status

Happy Lohri 2026! Celebrate the festival with joy, music, and the company of loved ones.

Happy Lohri 2026! May the spirit of Lohri bring hope, harmony, and success into your life.

Happy Lohri 2026! Wishing you a season full of smiles, blessings, and festive cheer.

Happy Lohri 2026 Facebook Status
8/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Facebook Status

Happy Lohri 2026! May the warmth of the sacred bonfire melt away your worries and fill your life with happiness, good health, and prosperity throughout the year.

Happy Lohri 2026! As you celebrate this beautiful harvest festival, may your home be blessed with love, laughter, success, and endless moments of joy.

Happy Lohri 2026! May the crackling flames of Lohri light up your path with positivity, new opportunities, and renewed hope for a brighter future.

You Might Be Interested In
Happy Lohri 2026 Instagram Status
9/9

Happy Lohri 2026 Instagram Status

Happy Lohri 2026! On this festive occasion, may your life be as sweet as rewri, as joyful as the dhol beats, and as warm as the Lohri fire.

Happy Lohri 2026! May this celebration mark the end of all hardships and the beginning of a season filled with growth, peace, and prosperity.

Happy Lohri 2026! As families and friends gather around the bonfire, may your bonds grow stronger and your heart be filled with gratitude and joy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS