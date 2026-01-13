Happy Lohri 2026: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Status To Send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram With Friends and Family

Happy Lohri 2026 Instagram Status

Happy Lohri 2026! On this festive occasion, may your life be as sweet as rewri, as joyful as the dhol beats, and as warm as the Lohri fire.



Happy Lohri 2026! May this celebration mark the end of all hardships and the beginning of a season filled with growth, peace, and prosperity.



Happy Lohri 2026! As families and friends gather around the bonfire, may your bonds grow stronger and your heart be filled with gratitude and joy.