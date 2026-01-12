LIVE TV
  Happy Lohri 2026 Quotes: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers & Greeting Cards to Share Instantly

Lohri 2026 is a festival of warmth, harvest, and togetherness celebrated with joy across North India. People share heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages to spread happiness during Lohri celebrations. From WhatsApp status to greeting cards, Lohri wishes add sweetness to the festive spirit. These Lohri 2026 wishes are perfect for sharing with family, friends, and loved ones.

Published: January 12, 2026 14:43:40 IST
1/5

May the Lohri fire bring warmth, happiness, and prosperity to your life.

Wishing you joy, good health, and success this Lohri 2026.

May your home be filled with sweetness, smiles, and positive energy.

2/5
Happy Lohri 2026 Quotes: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers & Greeting Cards to Share Instantly

Celebrating Lohri with warmth, smiles, and festive vibes.

May this Lohri light up your life with happiness and hope.

Warm wishes and joyful moments this Lohri 2026.

3/5

Lohri reminds us to be thankful for nature, harvest, and togetherness.

Let the Lohri fire burn away worries and welcome new beginnings.

Lohri is a celebration of warmth, gratitude, and joy.

4/5

Sending warm Lohri wishes filled with love and happiness.

May this Lohri bring peace, prosperity, and bright days ahead.

Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Lohri.

5/5

Let the fire of Lohri light up your dreams.

Warm hearts and happy homes this Lohri 2026.

Celebrate Lohri with gratitude, joy, and hope.

