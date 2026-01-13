LIVE TV
  Happy Pongal 2026: 5 Stunning Pongal Rangoli Designs to Brighten Your Festival

Happy Pongal 2026: 5 Stunning Pongal Rangoli Designs to Brighten Your Festival

Pongal is one of the most celebrated festivals in South India, marking the harvest season with joy, family gatherings, and colorful decorations. One of the highlights of Pongal is creating rangoli intricate patterns drawn at the entrance of homes to welcome prosperity and positivity. This year, make your Pongal extra special with these 5 stunning Rangoli designs that are easy to create, visually appealing, and perfect for every skill level.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 13, 2026 16:42:05 IST
Traditional Kolam Rangoli Design
Traditional Kolam Rangoli Design

Traditional Kolam Rangoli Design

The Kolam Rangoli is a classic South Indian design featuring symmetrical patterns drawn using rice flour. It’s believed to invite positive energy and prosperity into the home.
Materials Needed: Rice flour, chalk, or white Rangoli powder
Tips: Start with a simple grid and add geometric patterns to maintain symmetry.

Flower Based Rangoli Design
Flower Based Rangoli Design

Nothing brightens a home like fresh flowers! Flower Rangoli combines petals of marigold, rose, and chrysanthemum to form vibrant designs.
Materials Needed: Fresh flower petals, colored powder for outlines
Tips: Use contrasting colors to make the design pop and create a circular floral mandala for a festive look.

Pongal Pot Rangoli Design
Pongal Pot Rangoli Design

Celebrate the essence of Pongal with a Rangoli featuring the traditional Pongal pot overflowing with rice and sugarcane. This design symbolizes abundance and prosperity.
Materials Needed: Colored powders, rice, or sand for 3D effects
Tips: Add small diyas around the Rangoli to enhance the festive glow.

Peacock Inspired Rangoli Design
Peacock Inspired Rangoli Design

Peacock motifs in Rangoli are symbolic of beauty and grace. This peacock design is perfect for those who love intricate patterns and vibrant colors.
Materials Needed: Colored Rangoli powders, glitter, or flower petals
Tips: Use shades of blue, green, and gold to mimic the real peacock feathers.

Modern Minimalist Rangoli Design
Modern Minimalist Rangoli Design

For a contemporary touch, try a minimalist Rangoli using geometric shapes, lines, and dots. This design is simple, elegant, and ideal for small spaces.
Materials Needed: Colored powders or chalk, stencils (optional)
Tips: Stick to 2–3 colors for a clean and modern look.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

All Rangoli ideas are for decorative purposes only. Please ensure safe use of colors and materials.

