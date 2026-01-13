Happy Pongal 2026: 5 Stunning Pongal Rangoli Designs to Brighten Your Festival

Pongal is one of the most celebrated festivals in South India, marking the harvest season with joy, family gatherings, and colorful decorations. One of the highlights of Pongal is creating rangoli intricate patterns drawn at the entrance of homes to welcome prosperity and positivity. This year, make your Pongal extra special with these 5 stunning Rangoli designs that are easy to create, visually appealing, and perfect for every skill level.