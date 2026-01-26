LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal IND vs NZ akash Akshita Dhankar Bactrian Camels Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Kareena Kapoor & Many Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes For Fans | Messages Go Viral

Happy Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Kareena Kapoor & Many Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes For Fans | Messages Go Viral

Republic Day 2026 is here, and the patriotic vibe is taking over social media as Indians celebrate the Constitution and national pride. On this special day, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared heartfelt Republic Day wishes for fans. These wishes reminded everyone that Republic Day is not just a holiday, it’s a moment to feel proud and grateful for being an Indian.

Published By: Published: January 26, 2026 13:34:53 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Republic Day 2026 Celebrities Posts
1/7
Happy Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Kareena Kapoor & Many Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes For Fans | Messages Go Viral

Republic Day 2026 Celebrities Posts

Here's a look at the best celebrity Republic Day 2026 greetings that made fans say JAI HIND!

You Might Be Interested In
Akshay Kumar Republic Day 2026 Wishes
2/7

Akshay Kumar Republic Day 2026 Wishes

Akshay Kumar shared a message on X, expressing his pride in being an Indian. He also recited a shayari in a video that stated, "Na Pucho Jamane Se Ki Kya Humari Kahani Hai, Humaru Pehchaan Toh Bas Yeh Hai Ki Hum Hindustani Hai."

Suniel Shetty Republic Day 2026 Post
3/7

Suniel Shetty Republic Day 2026 Post

Suniel Shetty posted a video showing people the tricolor flag of India. In his message, he highlighted how freedom has given people a voice and the Republic has given responsibility. He paid tribute to India's flag in his caption.

You Might Be Interested In
Anil Kapoor Republic Day 2026 Message
4/7

Anil Kapoor Republic Day 2026 Message

Anil Kapoor shared an image of a fighter jet on X, captioning it with, "Happy Republic Day."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Republic Day 2026 Instagram Story
5/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan Republic Day 2026 Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the Indian flag on her Instagraqm story, writing, "Happy Republic Day."

Hrithik Roshan Republic Day 2026 Post
6/7

Hrithik Roshan Republic Day 2026 Post

Hrithik Roshan conveyed his wishes to fans on X, stating, 'Happy Republic Day' in Hindi.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS