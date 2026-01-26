Happy Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Kareena Kapoor & Many Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes For Fans | Messages Go Viral
Republic Day 2026 is here, and the patriotic vibe is taking over social media as Indians celebrate the Constitution and national pride. On this special day, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared heartfelt Republic Day wishes for fans. These wishes reminded everyone that Republic Day is not just a holiday, it’s a moment to feel proud and grateful for being an Indian.
Republic Day 2026 Celebrities Posts
Here's a look at the best celebrity Republic Day 2026 greetings that made fans say JAI HIND!
Akshay Kumar Republic Day 2026 Wishes
Akshay Kumar shared a message on X, expressing his pride in being an Indian. He also recited a shayari in a video that stated, "Na Pucho Jamane Se Ki Kya Humari Kahani Hai, Humaru Pehchaan Toh Bas Yeh Hai Ki Hum Hindustani Hai."
Suniel Shetty Republic Day 2026 Post
Suniel Shetty posted a video showing people the tricolor flag of India. In his message, he highlighted how freedom has given people a voice and the Republic has given responsibility. He paid tribute to India's flag in his caption.
Anil Kapoor Republic Day 2026 Message
Anil Kapoor shared an image of a fighter jet on X, captioning it with, "Happy Republic Day."
Kareena Kapoor Khan Republic Day 2026 Instagram Story
Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the Indian flag on her Instagraqm story, writing, "Happy Republic Day."
Hrithik Roshan Republic Day 2026 Post
Hrithik Roshan conveyed his wishes to fans on X, stating, 'Happy Republic Day' in Hindi.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.