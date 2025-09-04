Happy Teacher’s Day: Top Movies Where Student-Teacher Bond Went Beyond Classrooms

As we will be celebrating Teacher Day Tomorow teacher-student romance is another theme that Bollywood has never touched upon in such a variety, and it is also one of the less popular and argumentative ones. Some of these have been light-hearted, but others explore the intricacies and even ethical grey areas of this sort of relationship.

Starting with the cute undercover romance in Main Hoon Na and the much more serious and realistic version in Haramkhor, these two films will provide an insight into the variety of ways in which this particular bond can be played out on screen.

They will be more inclined to violate social conventions and cultural norms and experiment with love, obsession and associated game of power that comes with such a union. Be it a blockbuster with all the feel good or an indie drama with a darker tone, these films also reveal to us another angle of love and mentorship. Let’s look at the Top Movies Where Student-Teacher Bond Went Beyond Classrooms.