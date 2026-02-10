LIVE TV
Happy Teddy Day Special: Top 5 Teddy Theme Cafes in Delhi NCR That Are Cute, Cozy and Instagram Worthy

If you love cozy vibes, cute aesthetics and Instagrammable cafés, teddy theme cafés in Delhi NCR are the perfect escape. From cuddly teddy bear décor to warm lighting and picture perfect seating, these cafés are ideal for couples, friends and anyone who loves adorable café experiences. Whether it’s Teddy Day, Valentine’s week or just a casual outing, here are the top 5 teddy theme cafes in Delhi NCR you must visit.

Published: February 10, 2026 11:03:24 IST
Teddy’s Cafe Anand Vihar Delhi
1/6
Happy Teddy Day Special: Top 5 Teddy Theme Cafes in Delhi NCR That Are Cute, Cozy and Instagram Worthy

Teddy’s Cafe Anand Vihar Delhi

Teddy’s Cafe is one of the most popular teddy theme cafés in Delhi known for its cute teddy filled interiors and cozy seating. The café offers a relaxed atmosphere with budget friendly prices making it a favorite among students and young crowds. It is perfect for casual meetups and aesthetic pictures.

Bean & The Bear Greater Kailash Delhi
2/6

Bean & The Bear Greater Kailash Delhi

Bean & The Bear is a European style café filled with adorable teddy bears placed around the seating area. The café’s aesthetic interiors, calm ambience and premium café menu make it a hotspot for coffee lovers and content creators.

Cafe Uncover Dwarka Delhi
3/6

Cafe Uncover Dwarka Delhi

Cafe Uncover stands out for its stylish interiors decorated with teddy bears and romantic corners. The café is well known for its Instagram friendly vibe, delicious food options and cozy ambience. It’s a great place for date nights and weekend outings.

LIQD Karkardooma East Delhi
4/6

LIQD Karkardooma East Delhi

LIQD in Karkardooma has gone viral for its unique teddy themed experience especially during special occasions when the café offers a free teddy bear with drinks. The lively ambience, cozy seating and playful teddy elements make it a fun spot for couples and young crowds looking for something cute and memorable.

Fiaba Cafe Noida
5/6

Fiaba Cafe Noida

Fiaba Cafe feels like stepping into a dreamy teddy wonderland. With pastel décor, soft lighting and teddy bear elements across the café. It creates a warm and romantic setting. It is especially popular during Valentine’s week and themed celebrations.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Information is based on publicly available sources and café listings. Ambience pricing and availability may vary over time.

