Happy Valentine’s Day Movie: 7 Best Romantic Films to Watch With Your Wife, Girlfriend and Loved Ones on 14 February 2026
Valentine’s Day Movie: Valentine’s Day is finally here on February 14, and love is officially in the air. Whether you’re planning a cozy date night with your partner or a solo binge filled with romance, choosing the right Valentine’s Day movie can make the celebration extra special.
Valentine’s Day Movie
From timeless romantic classics to modern love stories and feel-good rom-coms, there's something for everyone this February 14.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
A timeless Bollywood classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the ultimate love story of Raj and Simran. From Europe trips to mustard fields in Punjba, this film remains a must-watch valentine’s day movie for fans of epic romance.
Jab We Met
Fun, emotional, and heartwarming, Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya and Geet’s unexpected journey of love. It’s perfect for couples who enjoy romance with humour and strong characters.
Veer Zara
A cross-border love story filled with sacrifice and longing, Veer-Zara is deeply emotional and poetic. It’s one of the best Hindi romance movies to watch on Valentine’s Day if you love intense, soulful storytelling.
The Notebook
A timeless love story that continues to melt hearts, The Notebook follows Noah and Allie’s decades-spanning romance filled with passion, heartbreak, and destiny. If you’re looking for a deeply emotional Valentine’s Day movie that celebrates enduring love, this classic is a must-watch.
Sita Ramam
Though originally a Telugu film, Sita Ramam became a huge hit in Hindi as well. This emotional love story built around handwritten letters and destiny is perfect for a dreamy valentine’s movie night.
Pride & Prejudice
Based on Jane Austen’s beloved novel, Pride & Prejudice delivers slow-burn romance, heartfelt confesisons, and unforgettable chemistry. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day movie for fans of period dramas and poetic love stories.