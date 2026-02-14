LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Valentine’s Day Movie: 7 Best Romantic Films to Watch With Your Wife, Girlfriend and Loved Ones on 14 February 2026

Happy Valentine’s Day Movie: 7 Best Romantic Films to Watch With Your Wife, Girlfriend and Loved Ones on 14 February 2026

Valentine’s Day Movie: Valentine’s Day is finally here on February 14, and love is officially in the air. Whether you’re planning a cozy date night with your partner or a solo binge filled with romance, choosing the right Valentine’s Day movie can make the celebration extra special. 

Published By: Published: February 14, 2026 11:05:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Valentine’s Day Movie
1/7
Happy Valentine’s Day Movie: 7 Best Romantic Films to Watch With Your Wife, Girlfriend and Loved Ones on 14 February 2026

Valentine’s Day Movie

From timeless romantic classics to modern love stories and feel-good rom-coms, there's something for everyone this February 14.

You Might Be Interested In
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
2/7

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A timeless Bollywood classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the ultimate love story of Raj and Simran. From Europe trips to mustard fields in Punjba, this film remains a must-watch valentine’s day movie for fans of epic romance.

Jab We Met
3/7

Jab We Met

Fun, emotional, and heartwarming, Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya and Geet’s unexpected journey of love. It’s perfect for couples who enjoy romance with humour and strong characters.

You Might Be Interested In
Veer Zara
4/7

Veer Zara

A cross-border love story filled with sacrifice and longing, Veer-Zara is deeply emotional and poetic. It’s one of the best Hindi romance movies to watch on Valentine’s Day if you love intense, soulful storytelling.

The Notebook
5/7

The Notebook

A timeless love story that continues to melt hearts, The Notebook follows Noah and Allie’s decades-spanning romance filled with passion, heartbreak, and destiny. If you’re looking for a deeply emotional Valentine’s Day movie that celebrates enduring love, this classic is a must-watch.

Sita Ramam
6/7

Sita Ramam

Though originally a Telugu film, Sita Ramam became a huge hit in Hindi as well. This emotional love story built around handwritten letters and destiny is perfect for a dreamy valentine’s movie night.

You Might Be Interested In
Pride & Prejudice
7/7

Pride & Prejudice

Based on Jane Austen’s beloved novel, Pride & Prejudice delivers slow-burn romance, heartfelt confesisons, and unforgettable chemistry. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day movie for fans of period dramas and poetic love stories.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS