  • Happy Women’s Day 2026: Inspiring Movies That Celebrate Fearless Women And Their Extraordinary Journeys

Happy Women’s Day 2026: Inspiring Movies That Celebrate Fearless Women And Their Extraordinary Journeys

Celebrate International Women’s Day with these powerful films that honor female resilience, intellect, and courage. From historical pioneers to modern icons, these stories showcase the diverse ways women redefine the world.

Published By: Published: March 6, 2026 13:43:32 IST
Hidden Figures
1/5
Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures

This film follows three brilliant Black female mathematicians at NASA who were the "human computers" behind America’s space race. It’s a powerful look at how they overcame both racial and gender prejudices to make history.

Laapataa Ladies
2/5
Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies

Set in 2001, this witty social satire follows two young brides who get accidentally swapped during a chaotic train journey. It explores their journey of self-discovery and agency as they navigate the constraints of rural tradition.

Little Women
3/5
Little Women

Little Women

This vibrant adaptation follows four sisters coming of age in the aftermath of the American Civil War. It celebrates their unique ambitions—from art and marriage to writing—while honoring the deep bond of sisterhood.

On the Basis of Sex
4/5
On the Basis of Sex

On the Basis of Sex

The movie depicts the early career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she struggles for equal rights in a male-dominated legal system. It culminates in her first landmark gender discrimination case that paved the way for modern equality.

Barbie
5/5
Barbie

Barbie

After experiencing an existential crisis, Barbie leaves the matriarchal "Barbie Land" for the Real World to find her true purpose. It’s a sharp, colorful commentary on the complexities, contradictions, and beauty of being a woman today.

