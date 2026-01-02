LIVE TV
  • Haq OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Yami Gautam’s Courtroom Drama

Haq OTT Release: Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Yami Gautam’s Courtroom Drama

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer court-room drama Haq is set to make its OTT debut after its theatrical release. The movie has already created buzz among fans who are eager to watch a gripping story with intense legal battles and an emotionally charged narrative. 

Published: January 2, 2026 03:43:27 IST
Haq OTT Release
Haq OTT Release

Here’s everything you need to know about Haq release date, time, streaming platform, story, cast, and more.

Haq OTT Release Date
Haq OTT Release Date

Haq is all set to make its OTT debut on 2 January, giving fans a kick start to the New Year 2026.

Haq Release Platform
Haq Release Platform

Haq is going to stream on the OTT platform Netflix, allowing viewers to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Haq Story
Haq Story

Drawing inspiration from the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq centres on Shazia Bano, who drags her former husband, Abbas Khan, to court after he divorces her through triple talaq. The story traces her legal battle as she seeks monthly maintenance, setting the stage for a powerful courtroom confrontation.

Haq Cast
Haq Cast

Haq cast members include Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, and Vartika Singh.

