HAQ Teaser: Cast, Release Date, Storyline, Trailer & Much More

The much-awaited trailer of ‘HAQ’ was recently released on September 23, 2025. The movie is going to showcase one of India’s most talked-about legal battles, of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Let’s dive into the HAQ cast, release date, storyline, teaser, and much more. 

‘HAQ’ Release Date
‘HAQ’ Release Date

HAQ is directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is scheduled for release in theatres on November 7, 2025.

‘HAQ’ Cast
‘HAQ’ Cast

HAQ features Yami Gautam as Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband. The film also features Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady.

‘HAQ’ Story
‘HAQ’ Story

The movie shows the Shah Bano Case, which highlighted the conflict between religious laws and the principles of a secular legal system. Yami Gautam in ‘HAQ’ plays the role of a Muslim woman who was abandoned by her husband, and later, she decides to fight for her rights and her children.

‘HAQ’ Based on Which Book
‘HAQ’ Based on Which Book

‘HAQ’ is based on the events featured in the book ‘Bano: Bharat ki Beti’ by Jigna Vora.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The photo gallery is based on entertainment purposes only. The release date and cast may vary according to the makers.

