  • Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Hot And Sexy Photos | In Pics

Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma is the internet’s latest obsession. Explore this exclusive “In Pics” gallery featuring the 25-year-old model’s hottest and most viral photos. 

Published By: Published: March 11, 2026 01:26:03 IST
Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya laughing together during the victory celebrations of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the stadium
Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a 25-year-old Indian model and actress who has recently dominated headlines as the partner of cricketer Hardik Pandya. Born on February 19, 2001, in New Delhi, she was raised in a family that prioritized both creative expression and academic rigor. Her presence at the 2026 T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad solidified her status as a public figure, where she was seen celebrating India's historic victory. Hardik has publicly credited her as his "lucky charm," noting that his professional and personal life reached a positive turning point since she entered his life. (Photo: Instagram)

A professional headshot of Mahieka Sharma looking sophisticated in formal attire, representing her background in Economics and Finance
Academic Background

Beyond her relationship, Mahieka possesses an impressive academic background that sets her apart in the fashion industry. She attended the Navy Children School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gujarat. Her education continued internationally with a winter program at Salisbury University in Maryland, USA, followed by further studies in Community Psychology. (Photo: Instagram)

Mahieka Sharma walking the ramp in a heavy traditional lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra at a premier Indian fashion show.
Modeling Career and Awards

Her modeling career has been nothing short of meteoric, culminating in her being named "Model of the Year (New Age)" at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024. Mahieka is a regular face on India’s most prestigious runways, having walked for iconic designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. She has also gained international recognition through features in magazines like ELLE and Grazia, where she was highlighted as an emerging voice. Her versatility has allowed her to transition seamlessly from high-fashion couture to commercial success with brands like Tanishq and Vivo. (Photo: Instagram)

A cinematic still of Mahieka Sharma from an independent film project, showcasing her expressive acting range and screen presence
Acting and Commercial Work

In addition to her work on the ramp, she has made significant strides in the acting world through music videos and independent film projects. She has appeared in commercials for global brands like Uniqlo and L'Oréal Paris, showcasing her mass appeal and photogenic presence. Her filmography includes roles in independent productions such as "Into The Dusk" and a brief appearance in the "PM Narendra Modi" biopic. These projects reflect her desire to be a multi-faceted entertainer rather than being limited to a single lane within the glamour industry. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, wearing stylish casual travel outfits
Relationship Timeline

The relationship between Mahieka and Hardik first became public in October 2025 when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of a vacation. Since then, the couple has shared several glimpses of their life together on social media, often featuring affectionate captions and supportive posts. Their bond was most visible during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where they shared an emotional embrace and a kiss on the field following India's win. Fans have been quick to praise their chemistry, especially as Hardik navigates a fresh chapter following his 2024 divorce. (Photo: Instagram)

Mahieka Sharma sitting in the VIP stands, smiling and holding Hardik Pandya’s son, Agastya, during a cricket match
Bond with Agastya Pandya

One of the most heartening aspects of her personal life is the comfortable bond she has established with Hardik’s son, Agastya. During the World Cup semi-finals and finals, Mahieka was frequently seen in the stands looking after the young boy and engaging with him. This public display of a blended family dynamic has earned her significant respect from fans and the media alike. (Photo: Instagram)

A viral candid shot of Mahieka Sharma maintaining her poise on the fashion runway despite a broken heel during a high-profile show
Professionalism and Advocacy

Despite her rising fame, Mahieka has remained remarkably grounded and vocal about issues like mental health and sustainable fashion. She uses her growing social media platform, which boasts over 700,000 followers, to advocate for ethical modeling practices and community education. Her resilience was famously tested when she continued a runway walk for Gaurav Gupta despite a broken heel, an incident that became viral. This "show must go on" attitude has defined her professional reputation as a dedicated and disciplined worker in a competitive field. (Photo: Instagram)

Mahieka Sharma posing elegantly in a high-fashion editorial shoot, subtly displaying a diamond ring on her finger.
Net Worth and Engagement Rumors

Speculation regarding an engagement has frequently followed the couple, particularly after they hosted a religious ceremony at their residence. Fans often point to a large diamond ring Mahieka wears as evidence, though she has lightheartedly dismissed these rumors on her Instagram Stories. She remains focused on her flourishing career, with an estimated net worth of approximately ₹3.5 crore earned through endorsements and modeling. As she continues to support Hardik on the field and excel off it, Mahieka Sharma remains one of India's most watched celebrities. (Photo: Instagram)

