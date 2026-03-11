Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Hot And Sexy Photos | In Pics

Relationship Timeline

The relationship between Mahieka and Hardik first became public in October 2025 when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of a vacation. Since then, the couple has shared several glimpses of their life together on social media, often featuring affectionate captions and supportive posts. Their bond was most visible during the 2026 T20 World Cup, where they shared an emotional embrace and a kiss on the field following India's win. Fans have been quick to praise their chemistry, especially as Hardik navigates a fresh chapter following his 2024 divorce. (Photo: Instagram)