Hardik Pandya’s New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s Top 5 Bold And Sexy Pictures
The question which Hardik Pandya is in the limelight of, is no longer about his playing, but about his New Rumoured Relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The whispers started following his divorce by Natasa Stankovic and a supposed break up with singer Jasmin Walia. The speculation about Pandya and Mahieka being more than friends has been spurred by social media hints, posts and coincidences. Mahieka Sharma link is an area of guesswork, with the pointers being social media, stylistic clues, and shared territories. It is a blend of popular attention, fan fascination and speculation of the celebrity culture type.
Mahieka Sharma in Spain
Mahieka Sharma has been cutting an expanding footprint in entertainment and fashion.
Mahieka Sharma in Spain
She also studied economics and finance in college, and she allegedly excelled in her school exams (she scored a 10 CGPA in 10th boards), and then shifted to the field of modelling and acting.
Mahieka Sharma in Switzerland
She has worked in her modelling profession with brands campaigns, she has walked the runway with existing designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani among others.
Mahieka Sharma
She was a winner in the Indian Fashion Awards of the category Model of the Year (New Age) in 2024.
Mahieka Sharma
She has also featured in music videos, minor film roles and independent work.