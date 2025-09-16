Hardik Pandya’s New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s Top 5 Bold And Sexy Pictures

The question which Hardik Pandya is in the limelight of, is no longer about his playing, but about his New Rumoured Relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The whispers started following his divorce by Natasa Stankovic and a supposed break up with singer Jasmin Walia. The speculation about Pandya and Mahieka being more than friends has been spurred by social media hints, posts and coincidences. Mahieka Sharma link is an area of guesswork, with the pointers being social media, stylistic clues, and shared territories. It is a blend of popular attention, fan fascination and speculation of the celebrity culture type.