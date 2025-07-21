Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene!

The Hariyali Teej 2025 is practically upon us, so now is the time to drink in the lush greenery, ride through happy traditions, and, of course, adorn all the glory of your festive wardrobe. This is not just a festival, it is actually a canvas on which one celebrates marital bliss, devotion, and the sheer beauty of the monsoons.

And I mean, there can hardly be a more suitable inspiration for your ultimate Teej look than our Bollywood ladies, who never miss out on ethnic glam, offering a refreshing new perspective. From traditional weaves to modern cuts in the auspicious shades of green, these celebrities bear testimony to how to ace the real ‘Hariyali’ vibe.

Prepare to amaze the audience with your glamour, brag about it, and sparkle brighter than the monsoon sun!

Here are 10 outfit inspirations, straight from your favourite B-town celebs, perfect for Hariyali Teej 2025 –