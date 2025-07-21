LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene!

Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene!

The Hariyali Teej 2025 is practically upon us, so now is the time to drink in the lush greenery, ride through happy traditions, and, of course, adorn all the glory of your festive wardrobe. This is not just a festival, it is actually a canvas on which one celebrates marital bliss, devotion, and the sheer beauty of the monsoons.

And I mean, there can hardly be a more suitable inspiration for your ultimate Teej look than our Bollywood ladies, who never miss out on ethnic glam, offering a refreshing new perspective. From traditional weaves to modern cuts in the auspicious shades of green, these celebrities bear testimony to how to ace the real ‘Hariyali’ vibe.

Prepare to amaze the audience with your glamour, brag about it, and sparkle brighter than the monsoon sun!

Here are 10 outfit inspirations, straight from your favourite B-town celebs, perfect for Hariyali Teej 2025 –

By: Tisha Chaudhary Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/10

The Regal Banarasi Silk Saree

Like Deepika, radiate classic elegance. Wear a green Banarasi silk saree in traditional Nivi style, with gold zari work on it and pair the saree with a sleek bun embellished with gajra and traditional temple jewellery for a truly gorgeous Teej look.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/10

The Modern Mirror Work Sharara Set

Wear a bright green sharara set with delicate mirror work on the kurta and trousers to channel Kiara's modern style. For comfort when swinging on the jhoola, choose breathable materials like organza or georgette. Easy movement and a beaming, playful sparkle are features of this style.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/10

The Effortless Printed Organza Saree

Like Alia's sophistication, a pastel or mint green organza saree with florals gives you just that soft elegance. It is fresh and modern, and can be draped perfectly. Add minimal jewellery, soft makeup and prepare yourself for a delicate ethereal sense of being.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/10

The Embroidered Anarkali Suit

Think about the elegance of traditional attire and picture an ankle-length Anarkali in a cobalt green colour. A delicate thread embroidery may be an even better option, perhaps with Gota Patti or Zari work on the neck and sleeve. An ankle-length Anarkali silhouette looks flattering on all body shapes and provides a pretty statement look for pujas and other festive occasions.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/10

The Chic Chikankari Kurta Set

Aditi's royal yet understated style inspires a classic green Chikankari kurta set. Opt for intricate white or tonal thread work on breathable cotton or georgette. Pair with flared palazzos or straight pants for comfort and elegance, completing the look with jhumkas and simple bangles.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery
6/10

The Vibrant Leheriya Saree

For monsoon vibrancy, choose a green Leheriya saree, possibly with a contrasting border. Janhvi has sported these with grace. It is ideal for the festive mood because of its lively print and lightweight design, especially when worn with a basic blouse and few accessories.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
7/10

The Fusion Peplum & Skirt Set

For an edgy, contemporary twist, inspired by Sonakshi, consider a green peplum-style top with intricate embellishments, paired with a matching satin wrap skirt. This fusion ensemble offers a modern silhouette while retaining ethnic elements, perfect for a glamorous evening celebration.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
8/10

The Classic Straight-Cut Suit With Heavy Dupatta

To channel your inner Kareena and look royally elegant like her, wear a solid green straight-cut kurta with classy trousers or churidar and pair it with a heavily embroidered banarasi silk dupatta. You have a contemporary yet beautifully festive look.

Image Credit - Socials - Photo Gallery
9/10

The Flowy Georgette Anarkali With Gota Work

Inspired by Zareen, choose a deep emerald green georgette Anarkali that flows beautifully. Look for subtle Gota Patti or light golden embroidery on the neckline and cuffs. This ensemble combines comfort with festive elegance, ideal for dancing and engaging in traditional rituals.

Image Credit - Pinterest - Photo Gallery
10/10

The Emerald Green & Gold Brocade Lehenga

A rich emerald green lehenga with elaborate gold zari work in silk or brocade is gorgeous for genuinely stunning festivities. Sharvari has effortlessly carried similar looks. Pair it with a matching or contrasting blouse and a sheer dupatta for a majestic, head-turning Teej appearance.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene! - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?