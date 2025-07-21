Hariyali Teej 2025: Steal Your Fave B-Town Diva’s Look & Rule The Festive Scene!
The Hariyali Teej 2025 is practically upon us, so now is the time to drink in the lush greenery, ride through happy traditions, and, of course, adorn all the glory of your festive wardrobe. This is not just a festival, it is actually a canvas on which one celebrates marital bliss, devotion, and the sheer beauty of the monsoons.
And I mean, there can hardly be a more suitable inspiration for your ultimate Teej look than our Bollywood ladies, who never miss out on ethnic glam, offering a refreshing new perspective. From traditional weaves to modern cuts in the auspicious shades of green, these celebrities bear testimony to how to ace the real ‘Hariyali’ vibe.
Prepare to amaze the audience with your glamour, brag about it, and sparkle brighter than the monsoon sun!
Here are 10 outfit inspirations, straight from your favourite B-town celebs, perfect for Hariyali Teej 2025 –
The Regal Banarasi Silk Saree
Like Deepika, radiate classic elegance. Wear a green Banarasi silk saree in traditional Nivi style, with gold zari work on it and pair the saree with a sleek bun embellished with gajra and traditional temple jewellery for a truly gorgeous Teej look.
The Modern Mirror Work Sharara Set
Wear a bright green sharara set with delicate mirror work on the kurta and trousers to channel Kiara's modern style. For comfort when swinging on the jhoola, choose breathable materials like organza or georgette. Easy movement and a beaming, playful sparkle are features of this style.
The Effortless Printed Organza Saree
Like Alia's sophistication, a pastel or mint green organza saree with florals gives you just that soft elegance. It is fresh and modern, and can be draped perfectly. Add minimal jewellery, soft makeup and prepare yourself for a delicate ethereal sense of being.
The Embroidered Anarkali Suit
Think about the elegance of traditional attire and picture an ankle-length Anarkali in a cobalt green colour. A delicate thread embroidery may be an even better option, perhaps with Gota Patti or Zari work on the neck and sleeve. An ankle-length Anarkali silhouette looks flattering on all body shapes and provides a pretty statement look for pujas and other festive occasions.
The Chic Chikankari Kurta Set
Aditi's royal yet understated style inspires a classic green Chikankari kurta set. Opt for intricate white or tonal thread work on breathable cotton or georgette. Pair with flared palazzos or straight pants for comfort and elegance, completing the look with jhumkas and simple bangles.
The Vibrant Leheriya Saree
For monsoon vibrancy, choose a green Leheriya saree, possibly with a contrasting border. Janhvi has sported these with grace. It is ideal for the festive mood because of its lively print and lightweight design, especially when worn with a basic blouse and few accessories.
The Fusion Peplum & Skirt Set
For an edgy, contemporary twist, inspired by Sonakshi, consider a green peplum-style top with intricate embellishments, paired with a matching satin wrap skirt. This fusion ensemble offers a modern silhouette while retaining ethnic elements, perfect for a glamorous evening celebration.
The Classic Straight-Cut Suit With Heavy Dupatta
To channel your inner Kareena and look royally elegant like her, wear a solid green straight-cut kurta with classy trousers or churidar and pair it with a heavily embroidered banarasi silk dupatta. You have a contemporary yet beautifully festive look.
The Flowy Georgette Anarkali With Gota Work
Inspired by Zareen, choose a deep emerald green georgette Anarkali that flows beautifully. Look for subtle Gota Patti or light golden embroidery on the neckline and cuffs. This ensemble combines comfort with festive elegance, ideal for dancing and engaging in traditional rituals.
The Emerald Green & Gold Brocade Lehenga
A rich emerald green lehenga with elaborate gold zari work in silk or brocade is gorgeous for genuinely stunning festivities. Sharvari has effortlessly carried similar looks. Pair it with a matching or contrasting blouse and a sheer dupatta for a majestic, head-turning Teej appearance.