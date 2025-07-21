LIVE TV
Hariyali Teej 2025 Hairstyles: 7 Beautiful And Traditional Hair Ideas To Complete Your Festive Look

For Teej, choosing the right hairstyle enhances the festive look and complements traditional outfits beautifully. Decorative touches such as fresh flowers, gajras, hair jewelry, and soft waves add a feminine touch. The main focus of hairstyles should be 0on creating a graceful appearance that suits the joyous spirit of Teej while balancing comfort and style. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Classic bun with floral accents

The classic bun is perfect for traditional Teej attire. The hairstyle keeps your hair neat and highlights your face and jewelry, especially paired with statement earrings.

Loose curls with a maang tikka

Part your hair to one side and accessorize with a maang tikka for a perfect traditional vibe. This style works beautifully with lenghas and sarees, adding a graceful appearance.

Braided bun with hair accessories

Start with a French braid or fishtail that ends in a bun at the nape of your neck. Decorate the bun with small pins, beads, to enhance the festive look.

Side swept fishtail braid

Sweep your hair to one side and create a fishtail braid, pulling a few strands loose for a slightly messy look. Add decorative items like pearls and floral clips to match your outfit.

Half up half down with twists

This is the simple hairstyle that gives both elegance and ease. Twist the sections from each side of your head and pin them at the back, leaving rest of the hair down in waves or curls.

Traditional south Indian braid with gajra

For a more traditional look, buy a long braid decorated with a gajra and this hairstyle is ideal if you are wearing a saree and want to make a bold cultural statement.

Messy low bun with side parting

Create a side part, gather you hair into a low bun, and let a few curls or waves frame your face. Use hairpins with stones or floral motifs for that perfect Teej look.

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only. There are many other hairstyles and it totally depends on the person's choice.

