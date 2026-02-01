LIVE TV
  • Harry Potter Series OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch In India, Cast, Story & Streaming Platform Details

Harry Potter Series OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch In India, Cast, Story & Streaming Platform Details

The magical world of Harry potter is officially returning, and this time as a full-fledged TV series, creating huge buzz among fans worldwide. The upcoming show promises a fresh cast, deeper storytelling and a more detailed adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s iconic books. Here’s everything you need to know about the Harry Potter TV series release update, cast, and where to watch it in India.

Published: February 1, 2026 13:17:35 IST
New Harry Potter TV Series
1/6
Harry Potter Series OTT Release Update: When & Were To Watch In India, Cast, Story & Streaming Platform Details

New Harry Potter TV Series

HBO is creating a brand-new Harry Potter television adaptation that revisits J.K. Rowling's iconic book series with a fresh cast and expanded storytelling than the original films.

Harry Potter Release Date
2/6

Harry Potter Release Date

The Harry Potter TV series is currently in production in the UK and expected to be released in the early 2027. The exact month hasn't been confirmed yet.

Where to Watch Harry Potter Series? OTT Platform Revealed
3/6

Where to Watch Harry Potter Series? OTT Platform Revealed

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series will officially stream on HBO and its global platform Max. In India, the series is expected to be available on JioCinema, following HBO’s existing streaming partnership.

Harry Potter Series Cast
4/6

Harry Potter Series Cast

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The series will be produced by HBO and Heyday Films, directed by fresh talent, and aims to revisit the beloved wizarding world with both faithfulness and new creative energy.

Harry Potter Series Release- Fan Reaction on First image
5/6

Harry Potter Series Release- Fan Reaction on First image

The first images from production have already stirred excitement among fans, celebrating the return of Hogwarts seasons on screens. Social media buzz is growing as casting and production news continues to roll out.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on information from public sources and media reports available at the time of publishing. Details related to the Harry Potter TV series, including release timelines, cast, and streaming platforms, are subject to change. The article does not intend to speculate or misrepresent any official announcements.

