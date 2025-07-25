Have A Look! Six Iconic Bollywood Remakes Of South Romantic Hits

Bollywood has been given a number of unforgettable blockbusters by the South Indian film industry, refashioned to lure Hindi moviegoers. These remakes, which come to the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries are amalgamation of high emotions, gripping storylines and cultural aesthetics with universal appeal.

In blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Ghajini and Saathiya, love’s rough edges come out into the open, from obsession to sacrifice. Bollywood applies its unique spin by remaking the stories from the South, resulting in more universal appeal without forsaking the emotional impact of the original. This cross-border partnership is the language of love, transcending language and breaking barriers and gifting film enthusiasts with a lot of laughter, romance and heartbreak. Check out this list, so you won’t miss out on any hit!