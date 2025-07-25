Have A Look! Six Iconic Bollywood Remakes Of South Romantic Hits
Bollywood has been given a number of unforgettable blockbusters by the South Indian film industry, refashioned to lure Hindi moviegoers. These remakes, which come to the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries are amalgamation of high emotions, gripping storylines and cultural aesthetics with universal appeal.
In blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Ghajini and Saathiya, love’s rough edges come out into the open, from obsession to sacrifice. Bollywood applies its unique spin by remaking the stories from the South, resulting in more universal appeal without forsaking the emotional impact of the original. This cross-border partnership is the language of love, transcending language and breaking barriers and gifting film enthusiasts with a lot of laughter, romance and heartbreak. Check out this list, so you won’t miss out on any hit!
OK Jaanu
This film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, is a remake of the Tamil film OK Kanmani (2015), directed by Mani Ratnam. It follows two young people who choose a live-in relationship over marriage, exploring modern love dynamics
Kabeer Singh
A remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), this intense romantic drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga follows a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon ( whose life spirals after a heartbreak.
Tere Naam
A remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999), this Salman Khan-led romantic drama portrays a man’s obsessive love and descent into emotional turmoil.
Ghajini
Hindi Remake of the Tamil film Ghajini (2005), directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this film features Aamir Khan as a man with short-term memory loss seeking revenge for his lover’s murder, it became Bollywood’s first ₹100 crore film.
Bodygaurd
This Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer is a remake of the Malayalam film Bodyguard (2010), starring Dileep and Nayanthara. The story revolves around a bodyguard who falls in love with his client, blending action, mystery and romance.
Saathiya
A Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey (2000), directed by Mani Ratnam, this romantic drama stars Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji as a couple who elope against their families’ wishes, facing the challenges of love and marriage.