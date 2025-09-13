LIVE TV
Having These Top 5 Credit Cards Will Change Your Credit: Which Ones Should You Have In India In 2025?

Looking for the best credit card that fits your lifestyle?

Whether you travel a lot, shop online, or want cashback rewards, there’s a card for you. In 2025, these five credit cards stand out for different reasons.

Some give great cashback, others offer amazing travel benefits, and some are perfect for online shopping. Choosing the right card can help you save money and get more rewards. Keep reading to find out which credit card might be the best match for your needs and how it can make your spending more rewarding!

Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Best for Cashback: SBI Cashback Credit Card
1/5

Best for Cashback: SBI Cashback Credit Card

Key Benefits: Flat 5% cashback on online purchases, 1% offline
Ideal For: Everyday online shoppers
Annual Fee: ₹999 (often waived based on spending)

Best for Online Shopping: Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
2/5

Best for Online Shopping: Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

Key Benefits: 5% cashback for Prime members on Amazon.in
Ideal For: Frequent Amazon Prime shoppers
Annual Fee: No fee (lifetime free)

Best for Premium Travel: HDFC Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition)
3/5

Best for Premium Travel: HDFC Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition)

Key Benefits: Unlimited airport lounge access, low forex markup
Ideal For: High spenders and international travelers
Annual Fee: ₹12,500 + taxes

Best for Lifestyle & Travel: Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card
4/5

Best for Lifestyle & Travel: Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card

Key Benefits: High rewards on dining & travel, complimentary lounges
Ideal For: Travelers and lifestyle spenders
Annual Fee: ₹5,000 + GST

Best for Entry-Level Travel: Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card
5/5

Best for Entry-Level Travel: Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card

Key Benefits: Zero forex markup, unlimited domestic lounge access
Ideal For: New travelers & international spenders
Annual Fee: Lifetime free

