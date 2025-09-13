Having These Top 5 Credit Cards Will Change Your Credit: Which Ones Should You Have In India In 2025?
Looking for the best credit card that fits your lifestyle?
Whether you travel a lot, shop online, or want cashback rewards, there’s a card for you. In 2025, these five credit cards stand out for different reasons.
Some give great cashback, others offer amazing travel benefits, and some are perfect for online shopping. Choosing the right card can help you save money and get more rewards. Keep reading to find out which credit card might be the best match for your needs and how it can make your spending more rewarding!
Best for Cashback: SBI Cashback Credit Card
Key Benefits: Flat 5% cashback on online purchases, 1% offline
Ideal For: Everyday online shoppers
Annual Fee: ₹999 (often waived based on spending)
Best for Online Shopping: Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
Key Benefits: 5% cashback for Prime members on Amazon.in
Ideal For: Frequent Amazon Prime shoppers
Annual Fee: No fee (lifetime free)
Best for Premium Travel: HDFC Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition)
Key Benefits: Unlimited airport lounge access, low forex markup
Ideal For: High spenders and international travelers
Annual Fee: ₹12,500 + taxes
Best for Lifestyle & Travel: Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card
Key Benefits: High rewards on dining & travel, complimentary lounges
Ideal For: Travelers and lifestyle spenders
Annual Fee: ₹5,000 + GST
Best for Entry-Level Travel: Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card
Key Benefits: Zero forex markup, unlimited domestic lounge access
Ideal For: New travelers & international spenders
Annual Fee: Lifetime free