What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try
Jamun, or Indian blackberry, is a powerhouse of antioxidants, fiber, and vitamin C, known to regulate blood sugar, boost digestion, and improve skin health. This superfruit isn’t just nutritious, it’s delicious too! Try these 5 easy jamun recipes, from smoothies to chutneys, that celebrate its tangy-sweet flavor while offering incredible health benefits.
Reasons Jamun is so Healthy
Jamun is low-calorie, and an antioxidant, vitamin C and mineral source. It may support diabetes management, digestion, fighting disease and heart health.
Jamun Yogurt Popsicle
Puree the deseeded jamun flesh with yogurt, honey and cardamom. Freeze in popsicle moulds. Enjoy a tangy refreshing treat.
Jamun Chia Jam
Simmer jamun flesh and when cooked, mix in soaked chia seeds, honey and lemon juice, Refrigerate for homemade jam high in fiber, nutrition and antioxidants.
Jamun Mousse Dessert
Whip cream and vanilla extract. Once whipped, mix in pureed jamun and dissolved gelatin. Allow to chill to set for a mousse-like dessert.
Jamun Raita
Combine chopped jamun with whisked yogurt, roasted cumin powder, chopped mint leaves and salt. This Indian side dish is a colourful, digestible, colourful and refreshing option.
Jamun Smoothie
Blend jamun flesh, banana, mint, honey and yogurt until smooth. Serve chilled. This smoothie is loaded with fibre, nutrition and antioxidants and would make a great breakfast.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.