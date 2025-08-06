LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try

Jamun, or Indian blackberry, is a powerhouse of antioxidants, fiber, and vitamin C, known to regulate blood sugar, boost digestion, and improve skin health. This superfruit isn’t just nutritious, it’s delicious too! Try these 5 easy jamun recipes, from smoothies to chutneys, that celebrate its tangy-sweet flavor while offering incredible health benefits.

By: Last Updated: August 6, 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
1/7

Reasons Jamun is so Healthy

Jamun is low-calorie, and an antioxidant, vitamin C and mineral source. It may support diabetes management, digestion, fighting disease and heart health.

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
2/7

Jamun Yogurt Popsicle

Puree the deseeded jamun flesh with yogurt, honey and cardamom. Freeze in popsicle moulds. Enjoy a tangy refreshing treat.

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
3/7

Jamun Chia Jam

Simmer jamun flesh and when cooked, mix in soaked chia seeds, honey and lemon juice, Refrigerate for homemade jam high in fiber, nutrition and antioxidants.

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
4/7

Jamun Mousse Dessert

Whip cream and vanilla extract. Once whipped, mix in pureed jamun and dissolved gelatin. Allow to chill to set for a mousse-like dessert.

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
5/7

Jamun Raita

Combine chopped jamun with whisked yogurt, roasted cumin powder, chopped mint leaves and salt. This Indian side dish is a colourful, digestible, colourful and refreshing option.

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
6/7

Jamun Smoothie

Blend jamun flesh, banana, mint, honey and yogurt until smooth. Serve chilled. This smoothie is loaded with fibre, nutrition and antioxidants and would make a great breakfast.

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.

Tags:

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery
What Makes Jamun So Healthy? Plus 5 Easy & Tasty Recipes To Try - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?