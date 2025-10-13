LIVE TV
  • Custard Apple Benefits: Why Sitaphal is a Superfruit You Need For A Healthy Lifestyle

Custard apple, popularly known as Sitaphal in India, is a creamy, sweet tropical fruit that’s as healthy as it is delicious. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, this fruit offers incredible benefits for your skin, heart, and overall health. From boosting immunity to improving digestion, here are six amazing reasons to add custard apple to your diet!

By: Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Boosts immunity
Boosts immunity

It is rich in vitamin C, custard apple strengthens your immune system. It fights infections and keeps seasonal illnesses away.

Promotes glowing skin
Promotes glowing skin

It is high in antioxidants that fight free radicals. It keeps your skin smooth, radiant and youthful.

Improves energy levels
Improves energy levels

It is a natural source of calories and carbohydrates. It keeps you energized throughout the day. It is the perfect fruit for quick energy after workout or tiring days.

Supports brain health
Supports brain health

It contains Vitamin B6, which reduces stress and improves mood. It enhances memory and brain function.

Good for heart health
Good for heart health

It is rich in magnesium and potassium to regulate blood pressure. It reduces bad cholesterol and promotes good cholesterol.

Aids digestion
Aids digestion

It is loaded with dietary fiber to prevent constipation. It improves gut health and bowel movement.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided is for general health awareness and educational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

