  • Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie: 5 Easy Steps to Make a Healthy Drink

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie: 5 Easy Steps to Make a Healthy Drink

Check how to make a delicious, creamy, and nutrient-packed Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie in just 5 simple, quick steps.

Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie: 5 Easy Steps to Make a Healthy Drink - Photo Gallery
1/6

Ingredients

1 ripe banana, 2 tbsp almond butter, 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based), 1 scoop vanilla protein powder (optional), 1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional), 4-5 ice cubes.

2/6

Peel them

Peel and slice a ripe banana; this ensures soft and easily blendable slices with a naturally sweet flavor that goes well into a smoothie mix.

3/6

Drop banana slices

Now, you are required to drop the banana slices, along with almond butter, milk, protein powder, and sweetener, into your blender for a nice creamy, nutritious smoothie base.

4/6

Add ice

Throw in some ice cubes for a cold, refreshing smoothie with just a little bit of thick viscosity-perfect for breakfast on summer mornings.

5/6

Blend

Blend for a while on high speed till smooth, creamy,without lumps for a deliciously high-in-fat-and-faithfulness drink.

6/6

Serve

Pour into a glass, garnish with banana slices or almonds, and serve right away for the freshest indulgence possible.

