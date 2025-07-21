LIVE TV
Healthy Dinner Recipes Recommended by Top Chefs Including Sanjeev Kapoor

If you are tired of boring salads and tasteless sprouts in the name of healthy eating, it is time to upgrade your dinner game. Here is a list of healthy recipes you should try for dinner in your Indian household.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
1/7

Grilled salmon with quinoa and veggies- by Gordon Ramsay

This dish balances lean protein with fiber-packed quinoa. It can be paired perfectly with lightly steamed broccoli or sautéed greens.

2/7

Rainbow veggie stir fry- by Jamie Oliver

Use sesame oil and a splash of low-sodium soy sauce for bursting colors and crunch. It is made with seasonal vegetables. Topped with toasted nuts for plant protein and texture.

3/7

Chickpea and spinach curry- by Sanjeev Kapoor

It is made with minimal oil and lots of fresh spices with an Indian style. It is comforting and rich in fiber and iron. Serve it with millet or brown rice for a hearty vegetarian meal.

4/7

Zucchini noodles with pesto- by Nigella Lawson

It is a homemade basil pesto with walnuts and olive oil. Garnished with grated parmesan and cherry tomatoes for an improved taste. A low-carb twist on pasta, made with spiralized zucchini.

5/7

Grilled Paneer Salad- by Vikas Khanna

Tossed in herbs, fresh vegetables and lemon juice, this dish is a high protein vegetable salad with charred paneer cubes. It is light, cooling and packed with Indian flavors.

6/7

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers- by Rachael Ray

A complete vegetarian meal rich in vitamins and fiber, topped with a dollop of Greek yogurt or grated cheese. Bell peppers baked with beans, corn, spices and quinoa. This dish is light and flavorful- baked, not fried.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

