Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love!
Mornings can be hectic, especially with young kids roaming around and asking for food with their unique demands! Here is a list of 7 delicious and healthy recipes your child will surely love:
Vegetable Upma
It is made with rava and sauteed veggies like peas, beans and carrots.
Stuffed paratha with curd
It can be made with aloo, paneer, mooli, methi or mix-veg. Serve it with a dollop of ghee on top and curd for taste and probiotics. It is nutritious, filling and tasty.
Besan Chilla
It is a protein packed pancake with grated veggies like onion, spinach and tomatoes. Serve it with green chutney for a kid-friendly touch. It keeps kids full for a longer time and is quick to make too.
Poha with veggies
These are flattened rice with carrots, peas and peanuts. It is light and non-spicy and suitable for kids. Add coriander or lemon juice for a tangy flavor. It is easy to digest too.
Ragi or Suji Idli
It is a steamed and low-oil breakfast option. Ragi is rich in calcium while suji is a lighter version. Serve it with sambhar or coconut chutney.
Mini dosas with chutney
Make little bite-sized dosas stuffed with veggies or paneer. It is easy to eat, especially for younger kids. It can be made crispy or soft as per your child's preference.
Milk + Banana Smoothie with Dry fruits
It is a quick energy drink which can be made quickly. Add soaked walnuts or almonds, and a spoon of honey or peanut butter. It can be paired with a boiled egg or toast.
