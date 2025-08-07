LIVE TV
  • Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love!

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love!

Mornings can be hectic, especially with young kids roaming around and asking for food with their unique demands! Here is a list of 7 delicious and healthy recipes your child will surely love:

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
1/8

Vegetable Upma

It is made with rava and sauteed veggies like peas, beans and carrots.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
2/8

Stuffed paratha with curd

It can be made with aloo, paneer, mooli, methi or mix-veg. Serve it with a dollop of ghee on top and curd for taste and probiotics. It is nutritious, filling and tasty.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
3/8

Besan Chilla

It is a protein packed pancake with grated veggies like onion, spinach and tomatoes. Serve it with green chutney for a kid-friendly touch. It keeps kids full for a longer time and is quick to make too.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
4/8

Poha with veggies

These are flattened rice with carrots, peas and peanuts. It is light and non-spicy and suitable for kids. Add coriander or lemon juice for a tangy flavor. It is easy to digest too.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
5/8

Ragi or Suji Idli

It is a steamed and low-oil breakfast option. Ragi is rich in calcium while suji is a lighter version. Serve it with sambhar or coconut chutney.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
6/8

Mini dosas with chutney

Make little bite-sized dosas stuffed with veggies or paneer. It is easy to eat, especially for younger kids. It can be made crispy or soft as per your child's preference.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
7/8

Milk + Banana Smoothie with Dry fruits

It is a quick energy drink which can be made quickly. Add soaked walnuts or almonds, and a spoon of honey or peanut butter. It can be paired with a boiled egg or toast.

Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas Full Of Nutrition That Your Children Will Definitely Love! - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

