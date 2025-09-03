Healthy Snacking at Work: 6 Guilt-Free Options From Makhana to Ragi Chips
Healthy snacks like makhana, ragi chips, roasted chickpeas, mixed nuts, quinoa chips, and baked oats khakra offer guilt-free nutrition. Rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they boost energy, support digestion, enhance brain function, and help maintain concentration at work. These snacks are low in calories and gluten-free, making them ideal choices for productive, healthy workdays.
Makhana (Fox Nuts)
Low in calories, high in protein, and loaded with antioxidants - is good for your heart, helps you lose weight and will satisfy cravings.
Ragi Chips
They are high-fiber millet snacks with gluten free - are good for digestion, bone-building, and are low-GI which stabilize your energy after eating.
Roasted Chickpeas
Crunchy and a tasty snack, they are a good source of fiber and contain prebiotics for gut health - extend your energy with out the added unhealthy fats & sugars.
Mixed Nuts and Seeds
Omega-3 & good source of protein, organization promotes focus in the brain, heart health and reduce cravings.
Quinoa Chips
High protein, gluten-free alternative for chips for steady energy and could even fatten your metabolism for those busy work hours.
Baked Oats Khakra
light, high fiber, and snack that can assist with appetite regulation and promotes healthy digestion.
Disclaimer
Nutritional effects depend on product quality and personal diet. Snacks should be consumed in moderation and individuals should consider allergies or dietary restrictions before choosing options.