Heartless creatures On Earth- 8 Animals That Do Not Need A Heart To Live
In this fascinating world, some creatures survive and thrive without a heart—literally. While the heart is essential for most animals to circulate blood and oxygen, these unique organisms have evolved themselves to sustain life. Here are 8 incredible animals that don’t have a heart.
Tapeworms
Living inside host intestines, tapeworms absorb pre-digested nutrients through their skin, making the heart and digestive system unnecessary.
Jellyfish
These ancient sea creatures have no heart, brain or bones. Instead, they absorb oxygen through their gelatinous skin and use water pressure to move nutrients through their bodies.
Flatworms (Planarians)
These simple warms have no circulatory system at all. They rely on diffusion to move nutrient and oxygen directly through their flat bodies.
Starfish
Starfish don't have hearts or blood. Instead, they use seawater pumped through their vascular system to carry nutrients.
Sponges
Sponges are among the simplest multicellular animals. They have no organs, no heart, no brain. Water flows through their pores bringing in oxygen and food.
Corals
Corals may look like plants but they are animals. They don't have a heart or circulatory system, getting nutrients from symbiotic algae and absorbing them from surrounding water.
Sea Cucumbers
The soft body Marine animals don't have a heart, inside they pump water through their body cavity to circulate oxygen and nutrients.
Hydra
This tiny freshwater organism, related to jellyfish, lacks not only a heart but a brain too. It survives through diffusion and regenerate itself endlessly.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.