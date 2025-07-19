Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar showcases royal fashion inspired by the Nawabi era, blending tradition with glamour. The women in the series wear elegant anarkalis, heavy embroidery, rich fabrics, and intricate jewellery like jhumkas, mathapattis, and naths. From soft pastels to deep golds, every outfit reflects regal grace and cultural depth. The photo gallery captures these timeless looks, celebrating sisterhood, strength, and beauty. With every frame, the series revives the lost charm of old-world fashion and sets new trends in ethnic styling for today’s generation. A perfect blend of tradition and trend.
Heeramandi's Golden Ensemble
Ensemble shot of the cast in golden ghararas and floral dupattas, inspired by traditional Awadhi fashion.
Bibbojaan's Regal Red Lehenga
Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan captivates in a stunning crimson and gold lehenga, showcasing the opulence of courtesan fashion from the Heeramandi series. This richly embroidered ensemble, paired with elaborate traditional jewelry like a maang tikka, nath (nose ring), and a heavy choker, embodies the timeless elegance and royal grandeur of the era, proving that these styles still reign supreme in modern fashion inspiration.
Mallikajaan's Powerful Presence
Manisha Koirala as the formidable Mallikajaan commands attention in a beautiful dusty pink gharara, which perfectly exemplifies the subtle yet powerful style of the courtesan queens in the Heeramandi series. The elegant outfit is elevated by a long, braided hairstyle adorned with a paranda, a traditional maang tikka, and large jhumkas. This look highlights the rich textile work and classic silhouettes that define the royal fashion of the era.
Fareedan's Graceful Green Attire
Sonakshi Sinha, as the cunning Fareedan, is seen in a captivating green anarkali, a perfect example of the graceful and understated elegance of Heeramandi's fashion. The outfit, with its intricate brocade texture and delicate gold-embroidered dupatta, showcases a more subtle side of royal attire. Her look is completed with a simple nose ring and rings, proving that timeless style lies in the details.
Waheeda's Glamorous Sequined Saree
Sonakshi Sinha as Waheeda embodies modern glamour in a dazzling, sequined silver saree. This look stands out for its bold, contemporary aesthetic within the Heeramandi series, representing a departure from traditional ghararas towards a more glamorous, party-ready style. The ensemble, paired with a chunky choker, intricate bangles, and a sophisticated hairstyle, showcases how royal style can be both timelessly elegant and breathtakingly modern.