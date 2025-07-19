LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar showcases royal fashion inspired by the Nawabi era, blending tradition with glamour. The women in the series wear elegant anarkalis, heavy embroidery, rich fabrics, and intricate jewellery like jhumkas, mathapattis, and naths. From soft pastels to deep golds, every outfit reflects regal grace and cultural depth. The photo gallery captures these timeless looks, celebrating sisterhood, strength, and beauty. With every frame, the series revives the lost charm of old-world fashion and sets new trends in ethnic styling for today’s generation. A perfect blend of tradition and trend.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Fashion from Heeramandi - Photo Gallery
1/5

Heeramandi's Golden Ensemble

Ensemble shot of the cast in golden ghararas and floral dupattas, inspired by traditional Awadhi fashion.

Fashion from Heeramandi - Photo Gallery
2/5

Bibbojaan's Regal Red Lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan captivates in a stunning crimson and gold lehenga, showcasing the opulence of courtesan fashion from the Heeramandi series. This richly embroidered ensemble, paired with elaborate traditional jewelry like a maang tikka, nath (nose ring), and a heavy choker, embodies the timeless elegance and royal grandeur of the era, proving that these styles still reign supreme in modern fashion inspiration.

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery
3/5

Mallikajaan's Powerful Presence

Manisha Koirala as the formidable Mallikajaan commands attention in a beautiful dusty pink gharara, which perfectly exemplifies the subtle yet powerful style of the courtesan queens in the Heeramandi series. The elegant outfit is elevated by a long, braided hairstyle adorned with a paranda, a traditional maang tikka, and large jhumkas. This look highlights the rich textile work and classic silhouettes that define the royal fashion of the era.

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery
4/5

Fareedan's Graceful Green Attire

Sonakshi Sinha, as the cunning Fareedan, is seen in a captivating green anarkali, a perfect example of the graceful and understated elegance of Heeramandi's fashion. The outfit, with its intricate brocade texture and delicate gold-embroidered dupatta, showcases a more subtle side of royal attire. Her look is completed with a simple nose ring and rings, proving that timeless style lies in the details.

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery
5/5

Waheeda's Glamorous Sequined Saree

Sonakshi Sinha as Waheeda embodies modern glamour in a dazzling, sequined silver saree. This look stands out for its bold, contemporary aesthetic within the Heeramandi series, representing a departure from traditional ghararas towards a more glamorous, party-ready style. The ensemble, paired with a chunky choker, intricate bangles, and a sophisticated hairstyle, showcases how royal style can be both timelessly elegant and breathtakingly modern.

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery
Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery
Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery
Heeramandi Fashion: Royal Looks That Still Rule – In Pics - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?