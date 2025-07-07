- Home>
- Photos»
- Here Are The Top 10 National Parks In India One Must Visit Atleast Once In Their Life: In Pics
Here Are The Top 10 National Parks In India One Must Visit Atleast Once In Their Life: In Pics
India, with its diverse ecosystems and rich wildlife heritage, is home to some of the most incredible national parks in the world. From dense mangrove forests and grassy savannas to misty hills and dry deciduous jungles, these parks not only preserve endangered species like the Bengal tiger, Asiatic lion, and one-horned rhinoceros, but also offer unforgettable experiences for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and photographers alike. Whether you’re looking for thrilling safaris or serene escapes into nature, here are the Top 10 National Parks in India that everyone should explore at least once in their lifetime.
Jim Corbett National Park – Uttarakhand
Established in 1936, Corbett is India’s first national park and part of the larger Corbett Tiger Reserve. Nestled in the sub-Himalayan belt, it is a haven for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. The park is known for its thriving population of Bengal tigers, elephants, leopards, otters, and crocodiles, along with over 600 species of birds. Safari zones like Dhikala and Bijrani are popular among tourists.
Bandhavgarh National Park – Madhya Pradesh
Once a hunting ground for Maharajas, Bandhavgarh now boasts one of the highest tiger densities in India. Set amidst the Vindhya Hills, the park is also home to leopards, sloth bears, barking deer, and a range of birdlife. The Bandhavgarh Fort ruins, believed to be over 2,000 years old, add historical depth to the wilderness.
Pench National Park – Madhya Pradesh/Maharashtra
Straddling the states of MP and Maharashtra, Pench inspired Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Named after the Pench River, the park has lush teak forests, grasslands, and high chances of tiger sightings. Visitors often spot leopards, wild dogs (dholes), gaurs, and sambar deer during safaris. The night safari in the buffer zone is a unique attraction.
Kaziranga National Park – Assam
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga is home to more than two-thirds of the world’s population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. The park also shelters tigers, elephants, wild buffaloes, and swamp deer. Spanning over 800 sq km, Kaziranga is marked by tall elephant grass, marshlands, and riverine forests fed by the Brahmaputra.
Ranthambore National Park – Rajasthan
Once the royal hunting grounds of the Jaipur Maharajas, Ranthambore is one of the best places to spot tigers in the wild. The park is dotted with ancient banyan trees, lakes, and the iconic Ranthambore Fort. Its rocky terrain and semi-arid forests host a wide array of animals including crocodiles, jackals, hyenas, and leopards.
Sundarbans National Park – West Bengal
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest and part of the Ganga-Brahmaputra delta. It’s famous for its swimming Royal Bengal tigers, saltwater crocodiles, and mudskippers. Boat safaris are the only way to explore this unique ecosystem, which is also a Ramsar wetland of international importance.
Gir National Park – Gujarat
The only place in the world to see the Asiatic lion in its natural habitat, Gir is a dry deciduous forest that also hosts leopards, striped hyenas, nilgai, and marsh crocodiles. The park's grasslands and rugged terrain support over 300 bird species and are an important conservation success story in India.
Kanha National Park – Madhya Pradesh
Often called the ‘Tiger Land of India’, Kanha is one of the best-managed national parks. Its rolling meadows, sal and bamboo forests, and dense undergrowth provide a scenic backdrop to sightings of tigers, barasinghas (hard-ground swamp deer), leopards, and blackbucks. The Kanha Museum and conservation education programs are also notable.
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve – Maharashtra
One of India’s most underrated tiger reserves, Tadoba is gaining popularity for consistent tiger sightings. The park is a mix of hilly terrain, bamboo forests, and lakes, and is home to leopards, sloth bears, gaur, and wild dogs. The Tadoba Lake is also a hotspot for birdwatchers.
Nagarhole National Park – Karnataka
Part of the larger Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve along with Bandipur and Wayanad, Nagarhole is a biodiversity hotspot with dense teak and rosewood forests, and the life-giving Kabini River. The park is rich in tigers, elephants, Indian bison, and over 270 species of birds. Boat safaris on Kabini backwaters are a major draw for wildlife photographers.