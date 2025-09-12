Here’s Why Avneet Kaur Is Making Headlines Again After Controversy With Virat Kohli….

Directed by David Lucado, Love in Vietnam is an uplifting film that follows the beautiful scenes of Vietnam, and the compelling tale of a young lady, Simmi (Avneet Kaur), in love with her ex-boyfriend Manav. When Manav goes out to search his way to his true love, Simmi goes with him and she end up trailing him, her hidden feelings making their own charming and even moving spectacle. This is a big step towards a big screen debut where Avneet Kaur portrays a lead character in the film.

Her acting has been commended because it is emotional and endows life to the story and shows the spirit of a faithful friend struggling with unrequited love. To make the film even more appealing, the chemistry between Avneet and co-star Shantanu Maheshwari is also hard to deny and fans were excited about their pairing after they had worked together previously. In addition to the romance, the movie also points out the changing style of Avneet, which further establishes her as an upcoming star in the industry. Let’s look at the Avneet Kaur Looks stealing spotlight from Love In Vietnam.