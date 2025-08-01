6 Warning Signs of High Cholesterol That May Appear on Your Face and Body
High cholesterol often shows no symptoms, but certain signs on your face and body may indicate a problem. Here are 6 you shouldn’t ignore.
Xanthomas
These are yellowish, fatty deposits just below the skin, usually noticed on eyelids, elbows, knees, or buttocks. These are pathognomonic for very high cholesterol.
Corneal Arcus
An arc of white, gray, or blue may appear around the cornea secondary to cholesterol deposition. It is common in the elderly but may indicate dangerously high cholesterol in younger individuals.
Numbness and Tingling
You will also feel poor circulation resulting from arteries clogged by cholesterol can cause numbness or a tingling sensation, mostly felt in the hands and feet.
Chest Pain (Angina)
Chest pain or discomfort occurs when the arteries are blocked by cholesterol blood from carrying to the heart, indicating an emerging heart disease.
Shortness of breath
Reduced supply of oxygen happens by cholesterol blocking arteries near to heart or lungs, thereby giving an impression of shortness of breath even at slight exertion.
Fatigue and Weakness
If you have an inadequate blood supply to your muscles and organs because of narrow arteries. They become malnourished, causing persistent feelings of fatigue and weakness.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider.