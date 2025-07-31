  • Home>
6 High-Protein Paneer Recipes for Weight Loss That Are Delicious & Filling

Looking to lose weight without giving up on taste? These 6 high-protein paneer recipes are nutritious, satisfying, and perfect for your fitness journey. From grilled tikka to stir-fries, each dish is low in calories yet rich in flavor and protein—helping you stay full longer and curb cravings.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Grilled Paneer Tikka

Marinated coronation cubes of paneer, grilled until golden brown. Smoky, light, and protein-dense, just a guilt-free snack.

Paneer Bhurji

We're all about scrambled paneer with onions, tomatoes and chilies. Quick, protein-dense and delicious breakfast or light dinner.

Paneer and Spinach Stir Fry

Paneer lightly sauteed with fresh spinach, garlic and pepper. Functionally delicious iron dense functional food for energy & vitality.

Paneer Veggie Salad

Paneer cubes tossed around with some tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum, basil, olive oils and lemon. Refreshing, good source of fiber and satiable.

Paneer Protein Shake

Paneer blended with skimmed milk, banana and honey. Unique, tasty and high protein drink for utmost recovery or for a boost of energy post simple workouts.

Paneer Quinoa Bowl

Grilled paneer on a bed of cooked quinoa with stir-fried mixed vegetables, and a drizzle of lemon dressing. Well balanced macros, nutrient dense, and very filling. Ideal for weight loss.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Always consult a healthcare professional or certified nutritionist before making any major changes to your diet or weight loss plan.

