History Repeats: Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Becomes Third VP To Resign Mid-Term
The recent mid-term resignation of India’s Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons, is a rare but not unprecedented event in Indian political history. He is only the third Vice-President to step down before completing his full five-year term, which began on August 11, 2022, and was slated to end in August 2027. Historically, V.V. Giri resigned on July 20, 1969, and R. Venkataraman on July 24, 1987. Both predecessors resigned to contest the Presidential elections, successfully ascending to the nation’s highest office. Dhankhar’s departure creates a significant mid-term vacancy in this crucial constitutional role.
Not The First Mid-Term Resignation
Jagdeep Dhankar- July 21,2025
V.V. Giri - July 20, 1969
V.V. Giri served as the Vice-President of India from May 13, 1967, until his resignation on July 20, 1969. His decision to step down was driven by his intention to contest the Presidential election. He successfully ran as an independent candidate, subsequently becoming the fourth President of India. At the time of his resignation and presidential bid, he was broadly supported by the Indian National Congress, despite running as an independent.
R. Venkataraman- July 24, 1987
R. Venkataraman held the office of Vice-President from August 31, 1984, resigning in July 1987. Similar to V.V. Giri's resignation was prompted by his candidacy in the Presidential election. A prominent figure within the Indian National Congress, he went on to be elected as the eighth President of India, serving from 1987 to 1992.
Jagdeep Dhankhar Tenure
Jagdeep Dhankhar served as the Vice President of India from August 11, 2022. His five-year term was constitutionally set to conclude in August 2027. However, he resigned from his post on July 21, 2025, citing health concerns and the need to prioritize medical advice. His resignation created a mid-term vacancy in the country's second-highest constitutional office.Before becoming Vice President, he also served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.