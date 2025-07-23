History Repeats: Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Becomes Third VP To Resign Mid-Term

V.V. Giri - July 20, 1969

V.V. Giri served as the Vice-President of India from May 13, 1967, until his resignation on July 20, 1969. His decision to step down was driven by his intention to contest the Presidential election. He successfully ran as an independent candidate, subsequently becoming the fourth President of India. At the time of his resignation and presidential bid, he was broadly supported by the Indian National Congress, despite running as an independent.