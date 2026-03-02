Holi 2026: Bhojpuri Celebrities Known for Their Grand Festival Celebrations With Music, Colors & Massive Fan Events | In Pics
Holi in Bhojpuri cinema isn’t just a festival- it’s a full-blown musical spectacle. From viral Holi songs to massive stage shows, Bhojpuri stars turn the festival into a grand celebration. If Holi had a soundtrack, Bhojpuri music would be playing at full volume.
Bhojpuri Stars Celebrating Holi
Here are the top Bhojpuri stars who celebrate Holi in a unique way every year.
Pawan Singh
Releases blockbuster Holi songs almost every year that trend across UP & Bihar. His viral tracks like Lollipop Lagelu have become celebratory anthems beyond the region. Performs Holi stage shows and public fan events.
Khesari Lal Yadav
Known for releasing multiple Holi songs each season that dominate regional charts. His Holi music videos and dance numbers trend widely online.
Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)
Participates in community Holi celebrations and public gatherings. Shares festive greetings and celebration visuals with fans. Promotes Bhojpuri folk culture during Holi events.
Amrapali Dubey
Frequently features in Bhojpuri Holi songs and festive shoots. Shares colorful Holi celebrations and fan greetings online.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.