LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Holi 2026: Bhojpuri Celebrities Known for Their Grand Festival Celebrations With Music, Colors & Massive Fan Events | In Pics

Holi 2026: Bhojpuri Celebrities Known for Their Grand Festival Celebrations With Music, Colors & Massive Fan Events | In Pics

Holi in Bhojpuri cinema isn’t just a festival- it’s a full-blown musical spectacle. From viral Holi songs to massive stage shows, Bhojpuri stars turn the festival into a grand celebration. If Holi had a soundtrack, Bhojpuri music would be playing at full volume.

Published By: Published: March 2, 2026 14:56:58 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bhojpuri Stars Celebrating Holi
1/6
Holi 2026: Bhojpuri Celebrities Known for Their Grand Festival Celebrations With Music, Colors & Massive Fan Events | In Pics

Bhojpuri Stars Celebrating Holi

Here are the top Bhojpuri stars who celebrate Holi in a unique way every year.

You Might Be Interested In
Pawan Singh
2/6

Pawan Singh

Releases blockbuster Holi songs almost every year that trend across UP & Bihar. His viral tracks like Lollipop Lagelu have become celebratory anthems beyond the region. Performs Holi stage shows and public fan events.

Khesari Lal Yadav
3/6

Khesari Lal Yadav

Known for releasing multiple Holi songs each season that dominate regional charts. His Holi music videos and dance numbers trend widely online.

You Might Be Interested In
Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)
4/6

Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua)

Participates in community Holi celebrations and public gatherings. Shares festive greetings and celebration visuals with fans. Promotes Bhojpuri folk culture during Holi events.

Amrapali Dubey
5/6

Amrapali Dubey

Frequently features in Bhojpuri Holi songs and festive shoots. Shares colorful Holi celebrations and fan greetings online.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS