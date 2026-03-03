LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Holi 2026 Special: Best Movies To Watch On OTT This Week | Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

Holi 2026 Special: Best Movies To Watch On OTT This Week | Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Holi with a perfect blend of cinematic magic. From timeless Bollywood classics and iconic dance anthems to streaming hits, here is your ultimate guide.

Published By: Published: March 3, 2026 12:17:18 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)
1/5
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)

The ultimate celebration of friendship and travel, featuring the most iconic Holi song of the decade. It’s a feel-good masterpiece that never gets old for a festive re-watch.

You Might Be Interested In
Silsila (Prime Video)
2/5
Silsila (Prime Video)

Silsila (Prime Video)

A poetic and intense drama exploring a complex love triangle and the choices made for family and passion. It houses the legendary "Rang Barse" song, arguably the most famous Holi moment in Indian cinema.

Sholay (Prime Video)
3/5
Sholay (Prime Video)

Sholay (Prime Video)

Two small-time crooks are hired to protect a village from a ruthless dacoit in this definitive Indian "masala" western. The festive "Holi Ke Din" scene provides a brief, colorful joy before a major confrontation with Gabbar Singh.

You Might Be Interested In
Ram-Leela (JioHotstar)
4/5
Ram-Leela (JioHotstar)

Ram-Leela (JioHotstar)

A modern, violent take on Romeo and Juliet set in a Gujarati village torn by a 500-year-old clan rivalry. The Holi sequence is a visual masterpiece of color and chemistry, marking the first meeting of the star-crossed lovers.

You Might Be Interested In
Baghban (Prime Video)
5/5
Baghban (Prime Video)

Baghban (Prime Video)

An elderly couple faces emotional neglect from their children and struggles to stay united after being forced to live apart. The film features the heartwarming family song "Holi Khele Raghuveera," showcasing traditional festive roots.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS