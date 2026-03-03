Holi 2026 Special: Best Movies To Watch On OTT This Week | Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5
Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Holi with a perfect blend of cinematic magic. From timeless Bollywood classics and iconic dance anthems to streaming hits, here is your ultimate guide.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)
The ultimate celebration of friendship and travel, featuring the most iconic Holi song of the decade. It’s a feel-good masterpiece that never gets old for a festive re-watch.
Silsila (Prime Video)
A poetic and intense drama exploring a complex love triangle and the choices made for family and passion. It houses the legendary "Rang Barse" song, arguably the most famous Holi moment in Indian cinema.
Sholay (Prime Video)
Two small-time crooks are hired to protect a village from a ruthless dacoit in this definitive Indian "masala" western. The festive "Holi Ke Din" scene provides a brief, colorful joy before a major confrontation with Gabbar Singh.
Ram-Leela (JioHotstar)
A modern, violent take on Romeo and Juliet set in a Gujarati village torn by a 500-year-old clan rivalry. The Holi sequence is a visual masterpiece of color and chemistry, marking the first meeting of the star-crossed lovers.
Baghban (Prime Video)
An elderly couple faces emotional neglect from their children and struggles to stay united after being forced to live apart. The film features the heartwarming family song "Holi Khele Raghuveera," showcasing traditional festive roots.