Upcoming Hollywood Movies 2025: Top Blockbusters on Netflix, Prime & More
Hollywood is packed with action and thrilling lineup in 2025! Fans are eagerly waiting for trailers and teasers, which already set social media buzzing. Audiences can expect variety across genres, from fresh originals to action-packed franchises. Here is a list of 6 Hollywood Blockbusters that are making waves in theatres or OTT platforms in this season!
Captain America: Brave New World
It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are expecting big for character arcs and how this ties in with other projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning
It is a massive action set-pieces. It is among top grossing Hollywood films in 2025. It is widely appealing to both global audiences and fans of the franchise's thrills.
Final Destination: Bloodlines
It is a horror sequel with visual spectacle. It is a part of a long-running series with loyal fanbase. Its trailer gathered huge interest.
A House of Dynamite
It will be released in theatres and streamed on Netflix, giving flexibility on how to watch. It is known for strong political content.
Mickey 17
It is a sci-fi with strong pedigree blending high concept visuals with philosophical themes. It will be released theatrically first, then on OTT platforms.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
It is a sequel to The Super Mario Bros franchise. It is animated and family-friendly. It is likely to be a box office success. The returning cast and creators boost expectations among fans.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.