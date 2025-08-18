LIVE TV
Celebrities Showing Off Tattoos in The Hottest Places

Celebrities usually express themselves with bold tattoo designs on unexpected spots. Each tattoo carries a story, making it even more meaningful and inspirational. Here are 6 celebrities who slay with their tattoos in the sexiest body placements.

August 18, 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
1/7

Rihanna

Rihanna is famous for tattoos on her ribcage and chest area. She flaunts them confidently. Her tattoo designs are symbolic and sensual.

2/7

Megan Fox

Megan is known for tattoos on her back and rib. They are bold and scream confidence. She often wears sexy dresses to show them off.

3/7

Miley Cyrus

Miley has multiple tattoos in sexy yet playful spots. She loves flaunting them on stage. They reflect her rebellious and carefree vibe.

4/7

Angelina Jolie

Angelina has iconic rib and back tattoos. She shows them in open-back gowns. Her tattoos are a mix of cultural and personal meanings.

5/7

Cara Delevingne

Cara has tattoos on her rib, neck and fingers. She dresses in such a way to ensure they get noticed on red carpets. They add an edgy touch to her stunning looks.

6/7

Kylie Jenner

She has tiny tattoos placed on her rib and hip area. She often showcases them in crop tops and bikinis. They are subtle and feminine.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

