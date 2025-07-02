Live Tv
Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments.

Several celebrities have experienced wardrobe malfunctions that led to embarrassing moments. Some notable examples include Jennifer Lawrence’s dress ripping at the SAG Awards, Sofia Vergara’s dress zipper breaking at the Emmys, and Bella Hadid revealing her underwear due to a high leg slit at Cannes. Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl incident and Carol Gracias’s top slipping at Lakme Fashion Week are also well-known examples.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments. - Gallery Image
1/5

Sophie Marceau

Actress Sophie Marceau revealed her satin nude-colored underwear on the red carpet at Cannes 2015.

Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments. - Gallery Image
2/5

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough encountered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the after party for the Dancing With The Stars finale.

Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments. - Gallery Image
3/5

Singer Charli XCX

Singer Charli XCX endured an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when she inadvertently flashed her backside during her performance at Jingle Ball.

Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments. - Gallery Image
4/5

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr nearly revealed her backside during a Cannes event on May 14, showcasing her long legs in a striking bright pink Emanuel gown.

Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments. - Gallery Image
5/5

Singer Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora experienced a wardrobe malfunction and accidentally exposed her nipple while getting into her car after a party.

Hollywood’s Actresses Oops Moments. - Gallery Image

