Natural Ways To Remove Dark Circle At Home

Dark circles are a common concern caused by stress, fatigue or genetics. But no need to worry! There are many home remedies that have been proven to get healthier and glowing skin around the eyes. Here are 7 of them listed down below:

By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
1/8

Cold cucumber slices

They give a natural cooling effect reducing puffiness. It hydrates the under-eye area. Place chilled slices daily for 10 to 15 minutes.

2/8

Cold tea bags (green or black tea)

It improves blood circulation and helps lighten pigmentation. Use chilled, used tea bags for 10 minutes daily.

3/8

Potato juice

These have natural bleaching properties that reduce dark tones. Vitamin C helps boost skin health. Apply it with cotton pads for 10-15 minutes.

4/8

Aloe vera gel

It soothes and moisturizes the delicate under-eye skin. It also reduces pigmentation over time. Apply it fresh before sleeping.

5/8

Rose water

It refreshes and hydrates skin instantly. It has mild properties that tighten skin. Use it with cotton pads for 10 minutes daily.

6/8

Cold milk

Lactic acid gently exfoliates and brightens skin. It gives a cooling effect that reduces puffiness. Apply it with cotton pads for 10 minutes.

7/8

Tomato juice

The lycopene helps lighten pigmentation. It is rich in antioxidants for skin health. Mix it with lemon juice and apply for 10 minutes.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

