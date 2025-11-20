LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Homebound OTT Release Date, Cast, Viewer Reviews & Movie Ratings Explained

Homebound OTT Release Date, Cast, Viewer Reviews & Movie Ratings Explained

Homebound is India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards and has been receiving critical acclaim. The film released in theatres on 26 September 2025 and is now coming on OTT for wider access. Fans are excited to watch the full, uncut version of the film. From OTT release date to movie reviews, here’s everything you need to know about Homebound.

By: Last Updated: November 20, 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Homebound OTT Release Date
1/6

Homebound OTT Release Date

Homebound will start streaming on Netflix from 21 November 2025. This comes after its theatrical run, which began on 26 September 2025.

Homebound OTT Streaming Platform
2/6

Homebound OTT Streaming Platform

Homebound will be exclusively available on Netflix once it goes digital. Official posters and announcements confirm Netflix as the OTT partner.

Homebound Cast
3/6

Homebound Cast

The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, delivering powerful performances. Janhvi Kapoor plays a supporting role, adding emotional depth to the story.

Homebound Reviews
4/6

Homebound Reviews

Critics praised the emotional depth and storytelling, highlighting the chemistry between Ishaan Jhatter and Vishal Jethwa. Social media is buzzing with positive reactions, with viewers calling it a must-watch OTT release.

Homebound Movie Rating
5/6

Homebound Movie Rating

Homebound currently holds a 4.3/5 rating on popular OTT review aggregators. The rating suggests the film is worth watching for both casual viewers and critics alike.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS