Homebound OTT Release Date, Cast, Viewer Reviews & Movie Ratings Explained
Homebound is India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards and has been receiving critical acclaim. The film released in theatres on 26 September 2025 and is now coming on OTT for wider access. Fans are excited to watch the full, uncut version of the film. From OTT release date to movie reviews, here’s everything you need to know about Homebound.
Homebound OTT Release Date
Homebound will start streaming on Netflix from 21 November 2025. This comes after its theatrical run, which began on 26 September 2025.
Homebound OTT Streaming Platform
Homebound will be exclusively available on Netflix once it goes digital. Official posters and announcements confirm Netflix as the OTT partner.
Homebound Cast
The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, delivering powerful performances. Janhvi Kapoor plays a supporting role, adding emotional depth to the story.
Homebound Reviews
Critics praised the emotional depth and storytelling, highlighting the chemistry between Ishaan Jhatter and Vishal Jethwa. Social media is buzzing with positive reactions, with viewers calling it a must-watch OTT release.
Homebound Movie Rating
Homebound currently holds a 4.3/5 rating on popular OTT review aggregators. The rating suggests the film is worth watching for both casual viewers and critics alike.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.