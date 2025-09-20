Homebound: Release Date, Cast, Review, Storyline, Entry for Oscar 2026 & More
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is making waves both in India and abroad, as the movie received a standing ovation lasting several minutes at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Homebound is packed with emotional and relatable moments that will keep you glued to the screen from start to finish.
Homebound
Homebound is a bold film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions. The movie shows wistful, complicated, and entangled identities of the scheduled caste, the Muslims, and the economically deprived.
Homebound Cast
Homebound Cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa emerge as the best performers of the year, thanks to their powerful skills and the depth they brought to their roles.
Homebound Release Date
Homebound is set to release in theaters on September 26, 2025. The 2 hour 2 minutes movie is based on a 2020 article published in the New York Times by Basharat Peer titled Taking Amrit Home.
Homebound Storyline
It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. Some of the scenes in Homebound are searing.
Homebound Review
Homebound is worth watching because of its portrayal of friendship and hope, which are sensitive and painful. Neeraj Ghaywan shows the love, humour, and dreams of marginalized communities.
Homebound Entry for Oscar 2026
Homebound will be India’s official entry at the 98th Academy Awards for the Best International Feature Film category. Movies such as RRR and The Elephant Whispers won accolades at the Academy Awards.